15 Christmas dinner ideas so you can plan your menu now

The holidays are stressful. Let us help you plan your menu with our favorite Christmas dinner ideas and recipes for every course.
Christmas Dinner with Glazed Holiday Ham with Cloves, Vegetables, Minced Pies and Eggnog Orange Trifle
It only takes six ingredients to make a knockout roast.GMVozd / Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Emi Boscamp

Holidays shouldn't be stressful. They're a time for appreciating good food and good company. But the reality is: They are. A jolly bearded man may bring the presents, but unfortunately, he's not doing any cooking.

But if you set your menu well in advance, you can get the shopping out of the way, allocate tasks and mentally prepare for the mission ahead. With that said, we've come up with a few of our best Christmas dinner ideas with recipes for every course — you can't go wrong with any of them — so you can start planning your course of action. Deep breaths. We've got you.

Hors d'Oeuvres

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip

Martha Stewart

Other greens work well here, too: spinach, mustard greens, Swiss chard, collards, beet greens, and turnip greens each contribute their distinctive flavor, all with slightly different results.

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars

Ryan Scott

Crunchy, salty and cheesy, this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday bash.

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta

Stephanie Izard

The layers of flavor from the caponata are simple but great, while the salty bacon and capers and sweet raisins provide a variety of textures.

Appetizers

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's brussels sprout salad has the big flavors of the holidays — cranberries, pecans, rosemary, nutmeg — while still being fresh and light. It's a refreshing reprieve from all the heavy eating of the rest of the meal.

Easy Jumbo Shrimp Wrapped in Pancetta and Sage
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Easy Jumbo Shrimp Wrapped in Pancetta and Sage

Andrew Carmellini

The flavors for this dish come from traditional Roman saltimbocca: veal cutlets with sage and prosciutto. The tender prawns balance the meatiness and crispiness of the bacon, and the sage, tempered by the lemon, makes it all very fresh-tasting.

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup
Alamy Stock
Get The Recipe

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup

Daniel Boulud

This creamy fall soup contains nutty chestnuts with sweet celery root and apples. It'll set a smooth tone for the rest of the meal. Bonus: It can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen so it's ready when you are.

Mains

Holiday Prime Rib Roast
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Holiday Prime Rib Roast

Casey Barber

Cooking a prime rib roast — especially for company — can be intimidating. Impress without the stress with this no-fail guide to putting a perfect prime rib roast on the table.

Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade

Grace Parisi

It’s hard to believe that six ingredients could combine to make such a knockout roast. The marmalade is citrus-y, sweet and a little bitter, the Sriracha is tangy and peppery, the ginger is sharp and spicy, and the lemon juice balances out the sweetness of brown sugar with just the right amount of sour.

Cider-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plum Chutney
Quentin Bacon / Cooking for Jeffrey by Ina Garten/Clarkson Potter/Publishers
Get The Recipe

Cider-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plum Chutney

Ina Garten

This roast pork with hard apple cider will fill your home with a wonderful aroma. Your guests will thank you. A million times over.

Make rib roast Italian style, creamed escarole for the holidays

Dec. 9, 201904:36

Sides

Scalloped Potatoes
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Scalloped Potatoes

Geoffrey Zakarian

This cheesy, creamy potato gratin will be the one thing on your table that won't turn into leftovers. Everyone will go back for seconds — nay, thirds.

Pomegranate-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pomegranate-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

The combination of tangy pomegranate juice and sweet caramelized Brussels sprouts is finger-licking decadent. If you hate Brussels sprouts, we beg you to try these — you’ll want more.

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon

Curtis Stone

This potato dish makes a really convenient side dish for a festive dinner, since it can be assembled in baking dish, covered and refrigerated for up to one day. Oh, also, bacon makes everything better.

Desserts

Chocolate Pecan Pie
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Grace Parisi

This is like a pecan pie-brownie hybrid — if that doesn’t make you swoon, I don’t know what will. Extra-bittersweet chocolate cuts through the inevitable sweetness. Serve it with crème fraîche for added richness and ooh la la.

Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies

Dylan Dreyer

"It wasn't Christmas without these cookies," says TODAY's Dylan Dreyer about these pillowy, anise-y bites of nostalgia.

Tiramisu Parfaits
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tiramisu Parfaits

Grace Parisi

Come dessert time, serving individual glasses of tiramisu is a piece of cake (well not literally). Not only will these impress your guests, but everyone is guaranteed to get one!

Turn Christmas Eve leftovers into Christmas Day brunch

Dec. 24, 201904:41