Serve Rudolph, Grinch and gingerbread man cocktails for Christmas

Entertaining expert JJ Keras is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her festive holiday cocktail recipes. She shows us how to make green Grinchy cocktails with chartreuse and lime, creamy Rudolph cocktails complete with maraschino cherry "noses," gingerbread-infused eggnog, and kid-friendly milk and cookie shooters.

Just like its namesake, this cocktail is spicy and complex, there's nothing sweet about it. And, like the Grinch's sly grin, it is mischievously delightful.

Rich white chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka and cream make this cocktail sweet, cozy and perfect for a chilly Christmas night.

This easy eggnog recipe has all the sweet, creamy spiced goodness you want in this traditional holiday cocktail. Adding warm gingerbread cookies to the mix makes it all the more festive and delicious.

Cookie Dough Shooters

Kids will love this take on milk and cookies. They're also fun to leave for Santa!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY JJ Keras' The Grinch Cocktail, The Rudolph Cocktail, The Drunk Gingerbread, Cookie Shooters

Ingredients:

Store-bought cookie dough

Melted chocolate, about 2 tablespoons per cookie shot glass

Milk

Method:

1. Take the cookie and line the cups of a popover pan (about 1/4 inch thick). Chill for about 20 minutes.

2. Preheat oven according to package instructions.

3. Bake until the cookies start to brown, follow package instructions.

4. Let cookies cool completely, then coat the inside of the cups with melted chocolate. Make sure the entire inside is completely coated since the chocolate acts as a barrier to keep the milk from seeping into the cookie. Refrigerate to set.

5. Pour milk into the cookie cups and serve.

