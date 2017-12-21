Food

Make Christmas morning magical with reindeer cinnamon rolls and festive pancakes

TODAY

Lifestyle expert, food blogger and TODAY Tastemaker Brandi Milloy is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her festive, kid-friendly Christmas breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make perfect pancakes, adorable reindeer cinnamon rolls and holiday-themed pancakes — four ways!

Breakfast treats for Christmas morning: Pancakes, reindeer cinnamon roll

Christmas Pancakes
Brandi Milloy's Reindeer Rolls, Perfect Pancakes, Gingerbread Man Pancakes, Snowman Pancakes, Elf Pancakes, Santa Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Set the scene at your holiday breakfast with cheery elf, jolly Santa, frosty snowman and festive gingerbread man pancakes covered with tasty decorations.

Reindeer Rolls
Brandi Milloy's Reindeer Rolls, Perfect Pancakes, Gingerbread Man Pancakes, Snowman Pancakes, Elf Pancakes, Santa Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Even Rudolph would be jealous of how bright and cheery these reindeer cinnamon rolls are. They will make the faces of your Christmas breakfast guests shine with glee for sure!

Perfect Pancakes
Brandi Milloy's Reindeer Rolls, Perfect Pancakes, Gingerbread Man Pancakes, Snowman Pancakes, Elf Pancakes, Santa Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
These pancakes more than live up to their name. They turn out light, fluffy, ever so slightly crisp and positively perfect every time.

If you like those festive breakfast recipes, you should also try these:

Kiwi Christmas Tree
Doughnut Bread Pudding
