Make Christmas morning magical with reindeer cinnamon rolls and festive pancakes

Lifestyle expert, food blogger and TODAY Tastemaker Brandi Milloy is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her festive, kid-friendly Christmas breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make perfect pancakes, adorable reindeer cinnamon rolls and holiday-themed pancakes — four ways!

Set the scene at your holiday breakfast with cheery elf, jolly Santa, frosty snowman and festive gingerbread man pancakes covered with tasty decorations.

Even Rudolph would be jealous of how bright and cheery these reindeer cinnamon rolls are. They will make the faces of your Christmas breakfast guests shine with glee for sure!

These pancakes more than live up to their name. They turn out light, fluffy, ever so slightly crisp and positively perfect every time.

