Christina Tosi's Super Bowl sweets: Pretzel crunch cookies and quarterback bars

Cookbook author, television personality and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her winning dessert recipes to serve for Super Bowl Sunday. She shows us how to make customizable cookie bars with sweet and salty toppings and epically crunchy pretzel-chocolate cookies.

I love this recipe because it's like eating a salty pretzel and an awesome chocolate chip cookie at the same time. It's the best of both worlds, especially when rooting your favorite team on. The miniature form makes it such a great entertaining move. Just pop it in a bowl and serve it up!

These bars are gooey on the bottom and insanely crunchy on top. They blur the lines between salty and sweet — my favorite kind of snack/treat to munch on — and it's so customizable! My most recent combination was butter crackers, mini crunchy cookies and mini marshmallows.

If you like those super sweet recipes, you should also try these: