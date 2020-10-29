Make 'Monkey in the Middle' muffins and more kid-friendly treats from Christina Tosi

Television personality, chef and author Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly treat recipes from her new cookbook, "Milk Bar: Kids Only: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make loaded compost pancakes, coconutty cereal squares, chocolate chip banana muffins and butterscotch cookies with cinnamon.

I'm always trying to find a way to squeeze more joy into my mornings, and a pancake that is inspired by my favorite cookie brings a lot of spirit to the AM.

Cereal treats are a classic, but most folks stick to the tried-and-true rice cereal and marshmallow combo. This lineup packs in more flavor and color and is sure to brighten up any day.

I love a more-than-meets-the-eye moment and the peekaboo of the bananas in these nutty muffins gets me every time.

For me, the fall is all about coziness, and these gooey, brown cookies make me feel like I am wrapped in a blanket, next to a crackling fire.

