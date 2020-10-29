Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Make 'Monkey in the Middle' muffins and more kid-friendly treats from Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi adds fun, colorful twists to banana muffins, pancakes, cereal treats and butterscotch cookies.

Christina Tosi of Milk Bar shares fun recipes for cooking with kids

Oct. 29, 202004:27
/ Source: TODAY
By Christina Tosi

Television personality, chef and author Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly treat recipes from her new cookbook, "Milk Bar: Kids Only: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make loaded compost pancakes, coconutty cereal squares, chocolate chip banana muffins and butterscotch cookies with cinnamon.

Christina Tosi's Compost Pancakes
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Compost Pancakes

Christina Tosi

I'm always trying to find a way to squeeze more joy into my mornings, and a pancake that is inspired by my favorite cookie brings a lot of spirit to the AM.

Christina Tosi's Coco Cabana Cereal Treats
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Coco Cabana Cereal Treats

Christina Tosi

Cereal treats are a classic, but most folks stick to the tried-and-true rice cereal and marshmallow combo. This lineup packs in more flavor and color and is sure to brighten up any day.

Christina Tosi's Monkey in the Middle Muffins
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Monkey in the Middle Muffins

Christina Tosi

I love a more-than-meets-the-eye moment and the peekaboo of the bananas in these nutty muffins gets me every time.

Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

Christina Tosi

For me, the fall is all about coziness, and these gooey, brown cookies make me feel like I am wrapped in a blanket, next to a crackling fire.

Christina Tosi