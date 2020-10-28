Christina Tosi makes candy milkshakes and pumpkin pie bars for Halloween

Chef, author and television personality Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to share sweet, kid-friendly Halloween treat recipes from her new cookbook, "Milk Bar: Kids Only: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make a 2-ingredient candy bar milkshake and easy pumpkin pie pars.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I'm a semi-pro trick-or-treater and my biggest challenge is how to consume my haul as quickly as possible. This simple shake breathes new life into your Halloween treats.

When fall strikes, I long for cozy, gooey treats, but I am not always down to make a full pie. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these: