Christina Tosi makes candy milkshakes and pumpkin pie bars for Halloween

These little squares deliver big on dessert magic.
/ Source: TODAY
By Christina Tosi

Chef, author and television personality Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to share sweet, kid-friendly Halloween treat recipes from her new cookbook, "Milk Bar: Kids Only: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make a 2-ingredient candy bar milkshake and easy pumpkin pie pars.

Christina Tosi's Trick-or-Treat Quakes
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi

I'm a semi-pro trick-or-treater and my biggest challenge is how to consume my haul as quickly as possible. This simple shake breathes new life into your Halloween treats.

When fall strikes, I long for cozy, gooey treats, but I am not always down to make a full pie. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic.

Christina Tosi