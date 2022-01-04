IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Christina Tosi shares the secrets to making her show-stopping layer cakes

Nothing says celebration like a fun and festive layer cake.
/ Source: TODAY
By Christina Tosi

Chef, author and television personality Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to talk all about layer cakes. She shares her techniques for baking, frosting, stacking and decorating delicious cakes and shows us how to make red velvet and pancake-inspired layer cakes.

Red Velvet Layer Cake
Courtesy Milk Bar
Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Layer Cake

Christina Tosi

I love the bold color contrast of rich, ruby-red velvet cake layers and cool white cream cheese frosting. It's as appealing to look at as it is to eat.

Pancake Layer Cake
Courtesy Milk Bar
Get The Recipe

Pancake Layer Cake

Christina Tosi

This breakfast-inspired cake looks and tastes like a tall stack of pancakes. Fluffy buttermilk cake layers and sweet maple frosting pack all the flavors of the morning favorite into an impressive dessert.

