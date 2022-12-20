IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays

Toast to the holidays with a Christmassy red cocktail, a sparkling elderflower sipper and spiced mulled wine.
/ Source: TODAY
By Christie Brinkley

Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler.

Christmas Punch
Bright red and full of fruit juices, this punch packs a ton of festive flavor. The bubbles make it feel fun and special — perfect for the holidays.

Vin Brulé (Mulled Wine)
This mulled wine is packs in all the warm flavors of the holiday, but with a fraction of the added sugar. It's a fun and festive drink for any winter celebration.

Bella Spritz
This two-ingredient sipper is simple, elegant and easy to prepare. The elderflower liqueur adds depth and flavor to this sparkling cocktail.

