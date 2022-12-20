Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays

Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler.

Bright red and full of fruit juices, this punch packs a ton of festive flavor. The bubbles make it feel fun and special — perfect for the holidays.

This mulled wine is packs in all the warm flavors of the holiday, but with a fraction of the added sugar. It's a fun and festive drink for any winter celebration.

This two-ingredient sipper is simple, elegant and easy to prepare. The elderflower liqueur adds depth and flavor to this sparkling cocktail.

