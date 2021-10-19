Chrissy Teigen says cookbook, friends helped save her after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about how her cookbook and friends helped her get through the grief of losing her "baby jack" more than a year ago.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Teigen noted that it is Pregnancy Loss Awareness week.

She found a behind-the-scenes photo from working on her latest cookbook with Adeena Sussman, "soon after losing our little jack."

The photo shows Teigen under a blanket as Sussman worked next to her.

"as I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief," she wrote. "But not all days were productive. Many were…this. Days I felt suctioned to the couch with barely an appetite to even taste our recipes. It was during this time that i truly believed Adeena was sent by god herself. When I tell your this book saved me, i only kind of mean that. It was Adeena. Love u guys."

"I love how we feed each other, rain or shine, good times or bad," Sussman replied.

"A powerful portrait of womanhood right there," fellow celebrity chef Ree Drummond wrote in the comments.

Last month, Teigen marked one year since losing the baby, writing he gave her the "greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to."

"i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle," she wrote in an Instagram post. "they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."