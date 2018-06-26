share tweet pin email

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from talking about her obsession with various foods. Whether it's ensuring safe airplane passage for a delicious casserole or whipping up a bunch of Key lime pies, the new mother of two has proven she'll go to great lengths for delicious dishes.

And soon, her second cookbook will be hitting store shelves. In true Teigen-style, she shared the exciting news on social media.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to reveal the cover of her newest cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry For More," and announced that it's now available to pre-order online. “BLESSED DAY, IT’S HERE!!!!,” she posted. The book won't be out until Sept. 18 — but thanks to Teigen's hungry fanbase, the second "Cravings" is already a No. 1 Amazon best-seller among pre-orders.

Teigen's first cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," came out in 2016 and has glowing reviews from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers — so, naturally, we expect nothing less from Teigen’s second collection of recipes. According to Teigen, she'll be sharing special food-mashup dishes like an everything bagel breakfast bake, French onion soup with croissant croutons, a Philly-style French dip, a pad thai carbonara and more.

So what exactly is an everything bagel bake?! Apparently, it's a real bagel lover's dream and includes sausage, Gruyère cheese and, of course, a ton of cream cheese.

Teigen will also be including one of the recipes from her current Blue Apron meal kit partnership: grilled pork banh mi sandwiches.

Yum!

"Cravings: Hungry For More," $24, Amazon