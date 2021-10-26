Chrissy Teigen makes orange chicken sandwiches: 'It. Is. Legit.'

Model, television personality and author Chrissy Teigen is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook, "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make couscous salad with an herbaceous apricot dressing and crispy fried orange chicken sandwiches.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

The stickiness, the crispiness, the sweet, the tart, the slaw. EVERYthing about this sandwich is perfect. To be honest, I'm guessing you guys don't make a lot of sandwiches from recipes. I rarely get sent pictures of them. My guess is that it's just so easy to just make your favorite sandwich or to hit up a drive-thru to achieve your sammy desires. And it is!! But you also need to trust the fact that when I, an AVID sandwich eater, love a sandwich, it means: It. Is. Legit. The funniest part of this sandwich is that it led to a heated conversation about orange chicken, a dish I LOVE, which I learned John (and his brother!) DO NOT LIKE. I wasn't aware people didn't like orange chicken. It's a Panda Express world and we are just living in it! I actually call restaurants before I order their orange chicken, to make sure it's fried and not grilled; grilled orange chicken is a waste of my precious time. Anyhow, phew. This freakin' sandwich is exactly what a sandwich should be: a Panda Express knockoff in a bun.

We originally made this with boxed Moroccan-style couscous, but during the photo shoot, our stylists accidentally swapped in Israeli couscous and the recipe came out even better than the original! Also known as pearl couscous, Israeli couscous is actually made up of tiny pasta balls, similar to Italian fregola, and just super-great in pasta salads. Once you boil the Israeli couscous, you're ready to add a jillion things, turning it into a tasty ladies' lunch with leftovers. Here, we load it up with herbs, nuts, dried fruits and chickpeas, but a can of tuna, cubes of cheese or ribbons of smoked turkey would be more than welcome if you wanted that instead.

If you like those crave-able recipes, you should also try these: