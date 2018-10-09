Chrissy Teigen hates Nutella — and surprisingly, many people agree

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chrissy Teigen is many things. A wife, a mother, a cookbook author — and a vehement Nutella hater.

The creamy hazelnut spread with a cult-like following isn't the only food that she hates with a passion — and, surprisingly, many people on social media are agreeing with her.

Teigen has been vocal about her distaste for certain foods for many years, but since tastes change over time, she was quizzed about her current food preferences by Sean Evans, host of First We Feast's "Hot Ones," during Thursday's episode.

Teigen stood strong on all of her former food hates and was in good form, zinging the foods with sarcastic new insults.

In 2014, Teigen tweeted that she was "tired" of Nutella, called it "stupid" and then went on a tirade by listing all of the foods that she thought were better than the spread, including "leaving a chocolate bar in a hot car," "Bush's baked beans" and "dried squid at an Asian movie theater."

i'll say it: nutella is stupid — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 30, 2014

i have not been hacked i am just TIRED OF NUTELLA AND AM PROUD TO BE AMONG THE FIRST #NUTELLATRUTHERS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 30, 2014

Had time (or perhaps motherhood) softened Teigen's tastebuds into developing a taste for Nutella? Absolutely not.

"I think a lot of people actually think that the hazelnut is good for them, and they're like oh, I'm so French, and just no," Teigen told Evans. "It's like, you're eating chocolate in the morning. It's like the mimosa of foods. You just want a drink in the morning, which is fine, but that's what I have to say about Nutella."

Although many people on social media disagreed with Teigen's anti-Nutella stance in 2014, loads of people came out of the closet about their own distaste for the spread after Teigen's reaffirmed admission.

My taste buds expected a delightful treat and instead received a mouth full of garbage. It's not me, it's you, Nutella. You just can't give me what I need. I join @chrissyteigen in being one of the #NutellaTruthers — Amber Cates (@BrosiaCates) October 5, 2018

I don’t care for Nutella either girl @chrissyteigen — mate beyoncé (@ScarletMcKfever) October 6, 2018

@chrissyteigen I hate Nutella too and I’m proudly joining your #NutellaTruthers — Emma Honeywell (@duhhoney) October 5, 2018

Watching right now, you're a true warrior.

I also dislike Nutella with a passion. — Feeloninja34 (@Feeloninjah) October 7, 2018

Teigen also defended her continued dislike of Milk Way candy bars: "They are trash," she said. "Everyone's like 'no it's not' and I was like 'when did you have it last?' and they're like, 'oh, I was 4.'"

Also on the chopping block was Chicago-style deep dish pizza, which Teigen called "a topless, sexier calzone" in the past. Her opinion had not changed.

"Listen, we went to Chicago. I tried four or five different ones and I respect it for what it is. It's not pizza. That's going to be a thing."

Many people (no doubt some New Yorkers among them) agreed with Teigen's sentiments about deep dish pies.

ya, deep dish isn't pizza - you right, chrissy — Drew (@Novoal7) October 5, 2018

I agree, "it's NOT pizza" — Get RUSTY! (@BakerD42) October 5, 2018

But many people didn't.

Love @chrissyteigen but she better keep that heat aimed at chicken wings and fall back on deep dish pizza. Respect the deep dish. @seanseaevans — Lincoln Steele (@wordslinger33) October 4, 2018

@chrissyteigen what the Hell do you know about pizza? Actually Ill answer that for you clearly nothing — Cameron Berndt (@CameronBerndt) October 9, 2018

The pizza debate will likely rage on for decades to come, but Teigen may have just opened the floodgates for Nutella haters to start a smear campaign against the spread.