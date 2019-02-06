Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 9:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Tuesday to remind everyone of his humble origins.

The post showed the actor, 39, sitting in a booth at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in New York. "Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company," he wrote.

When he was 19, Pratt began working at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant in Hawaii while living out of his van. It was there that he waited on actress Rae Dawn Chong, who ended up casting him in his first movie, the 2000 horror-comedy short "Cursed Part 3."

"Every time I go back I'm reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people's plates on the way back to the kitchen," Pratt wrote in the Instagram caption.

A lot has changed in Pratt's life since he worked at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

He concluded his post by adding, "Please tip your server. Leave at least 20%. Also leave some shrimp."

If it's really great service, maybe even tip 100 percent. You never know — that server may remember you if they're discovered and become an international star!

Since making his acting debut almost two decades ago, Pratt has become a household name through his roles in "Parks and Recreation," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World."

The actor was in New York promoting his latest film, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," which will hit theaters nationwide on Friday.