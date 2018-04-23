Food

Chow down on healthy, fiber-rich pizza, eggplant lasagna and meatballs

TODAY

Here's a great reason to boost your fiber intake.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, it's a type of carb that can't be digested, meaning that it passes right through your body.

It helps control your hunger. Most adults need to consume at least 20-30 grams of it per day, and you can get it from whole grains, beans, apples, blueberries and nuts. Plus, it has other health benefits.

Seems like a no-brainer, right? Eat more fiber, feel more full. But many of us dont get the amount we need. And that why we have registered dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot, the creator of the F-Factor Diet, here to help us make smart food choices for all three meals of the day.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How eating more fiber can help you lose weight

Play Video - 4:18

How eating more fiber can help you lose weight

Play Video - 4:18

Her suggestion for an ideal breakfast: a yogurt parfait topped with fiber cereal and raspberries. For snacks, chow down on shrimp or chicken rolls with peanut dipping sauce or mozzarella-stuffed meatballs eaten with zoodles, which is pasta made from zucchini. And dinner is a delicious eggplant lasagna.

Yogurt Parfait with High-Fiber Cereal
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The cereal makes this breakfast more filling, and loaded with fiber.

Tanya Zuckerbrot's Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Pulverized fiber crackers are the secret sauce in this dish.

Tanya Zuckerbrot's Famous F-Factor Pizzas
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

These pizzas are so easy to make, and so good for you, thanks to the fiber-rich crackers. Plus, you can add toppings, so let your imagination go wild.

Thai Shrimp Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The spring roll is loaded with fiber, and is light on the calories.

Eggplant Parmesan Lasagna
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The classic Italian dish is undeniably delicious, and this is a very healthy way to make it, thanks to the purple power of eggplants, plus fiber-rich crispbreads.

More: Food Recipes On the show Megyn Kelly TODAY

TOP