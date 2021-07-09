Chocolate avocado pudding tastes like dessert and is healthy enough to be breakfast

All hail the mighty avocado! Sure, the creamy fruit (yes, fruit!) may have been the it-food years ago as it was smooshed onto toast, mashed into guacamole and scooped as a vessel for oven-baked eggs, but its use in dessert might be where it shines most. Enter the completely customizable, completely healthy and completely delicious chocolate avocado pudding. Keto-approved and effortlessly vegan, this decadently rich and silky concoction is the perfect finishing note to an afternoon picnic or barbecue dinner.

You only need four ingredients for this recipe: an avocado, maple syrup, cocoa powder and unsweetened nut milk (and maybe a little cinnamon or cayenne). Joey Skladany

I know what some of you might be thinking: “Avocados in my chocolate? You’ve got to be kidding me!” But I can assure you that even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy this clever dish. In fact, you simply don’t taste the avocado at all — its role is merely a texture enhancer and more nutrient-dense alternative to the powdered stuff you find in a box.

Add avocado, cocoa powder, nut milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, ground cayenne and sea salt to a blender. Joey Skladany

To keep this recipe as simple as possible, all you need are four — yes, four! — ingredients: an avocado, maple syrup, cocoa powder and unsweetened nut milk. Because I like to kick things up a notch, I also incorporate a little salt and spices in the form of cinnamon and cayenne pepper. These help to enhance the flavor of the cocoa powder so that chocolate is always at the forefront of your taste buds.

Blend until smooth. Add more maple syrup to make it sweeter or a splash of nut milk to make the consistency thinner, depending on your preferences. Joey Skladany

Perhaps the most exciting part of the process is topping your bowl with whatever your heart desires. If you’re following the keto diet, high-fat options like pistachios, shredded coconut and cacao nibs are always great additions. I personally enjoy fresh blueberries, flaked sea salt and sometimes a little granola for crunch. I’ve also been known to add a scoop of peanut butter with banana slices and even some crumbled sandwich cookies with a splash of Irish cream liqueur for an adult play on the dirt cups we enjoyed as kids.

Get the recipe:

No matter your preference, one thing’s for certain: This is the dessert of summer and your friends and family will be hooked from the first spoonful.