Chobani is rolling out a new line of milk in 4 flavors

As more people turn to dairy alternatives, the country's second largest maker of yogurt has announced that it's now making a slew of new oat milk-based products.

On Monday, Chobani, which is best known for its Greek yogurt, announced new product lines that include oat milk, as well as yogurts made with the nondairy beverage.

Chobani

Chobani's oat milk comes in four flavors: plain, extra creamy plain, vanilla and chocolate.

The milks are all oat based, making them safe for dairy-free or vegan consumers who want a creamy beverage. Each 52-ounce carton has a suggested retail price of $3.99 (making it much cheaper than many other oat milk brands on store shelves, which currently retail for $7 or more) and will be in grocery stores in January 2020.

Chobani

In addition to the liquid milks, the brand is also coming out with several new yogurts that incorporate oats, using different dairy bases. This company says its new yogurts will still have the "probiotic benefits of the brand's Greek yogurt," mixed with whole grains. Nondairy Oat Cups are available in Vanilla, Strawberry Vanilla, Blueberry Pomegranate and Peach Mandarin.

Chobani is also releasing new Greek yogurts that come with oatmeal mix-ins. Flavors include Apple Spice Greek Yogurt with Brown Sugar Oatmeal, Blueberry Greek Yogurt with Maple Oatmeal, Banana Greek Yogurt with Maple Oatmeal and Peach Greek Yogurt with Brown Sugar.

Chobani

Lastly, the company is also releasing four dairy based coffee creamers. While they don't contain any oats, a rep for the brand said that Chobani's fresh creamers are an "alternate to what’s already on the market, which is a lot of oil-based creamers that are sold in those big plastic jugs." The creamers have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 24-ounce bottle.

According to a report by the Associated Press, U.S. sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks have been in a steady decline in recent years. After hitting $9 billion in sales in 2015, they are currently down to $8.2 billion this year.

Oat milk is a rather new contender on the nondairy beverage block, whereas almond, coconut and soy milks have been on the market for decades. However, oat milk has seen a rapid rise in popularity. According to Food Navigator, retail sales of oat milk exceeded $60 million last year. Still, with Planet Oat, Silk and Oatly all having their own oat milks and creamers, it’s also a market that's becoming pretty crowded.

This isn’t the first time Chobani has tried to appeal to those ditching dairy. Earlier this year, the company came out with a line of coconut milk-based Greek yogurts.