April 16, 2019, 8:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

The company behind popular snack foods like Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers has issued a major recall for another one of its popular treats.

On Saturday, Mondelēz Global LLC issued a voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies in 13-ounce packages. The recall affects items that were sold at a variety of retailers and grocery stores nationwide.

“This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient,” the company said in a press release. “Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.”

The company has yet to provide further information on what the exact "unexpected solidified ingredient" is and a rep for Mondelēz Global was not immediately available for comment. Specifics on the "adverse health effects" customers have reportedly experienced have not been released.

Anyone who may be in possession of the affected cookies are being advised not to eat them and to throw away any packages immediately.

Chew Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies are being recalled across the U.S. AP

According to the company's statement, the recall affects packages with the UPC code 0 44000 03223 4 and best when used by dates of September 7, 2019; September 8, 2019; September 14, 2019, and September 15, 2019.

However, there is some good news for those who prefer crunchier cookies.

“No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall,” the company stated.

People are also being encouraged to learn more about the recall by contacting Mondelēz Global directly at their customer service line (1-844-366-1171) which is open 24 hours a day.

UPDATE: When reached via email on Tuesday afternoon, Elisabeth Wenner, a corporate communications director for Mondelēz provided further details about the retail explaining that in "some instances, the cornstarch in our Chewy Chips Ahoy! recipe did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process. The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events with respect to the product in the four code dates recalled."

Sh added that "a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed [by the company] at this time. We issued this voluntary recall as a precaution, as the safety of our consumers is our top priority."