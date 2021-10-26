Halloween is a time of tricks or treats — and those treats often come in the form of great deals and discounts at restaurants.

Chipotle’s Boorito deal has long been an annual tradition, often involving a free or discounted burrito for those who come into a restaurant location in costume. Last year’s Boorito promotion took a digital turn because of COVID-19.

This year, Boorito returns in a digital fashion once again, with a special deal only available online via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on October 31. Get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée with the digital-only promo code “BOORITO” at checkout.

However, this year will also incorporate a “virtual costume” element between October 28 and October 31 that’s pretty innovative and may result in scoring free — rather than just discounted — food.

In honor of the 21st anniversary of the Boorito promotion, Chipotle is working with Roblox to launch a virtual restaurant. The chain will be celebrating the launch with $1 million in free burritos at Chipotle’s Roblox website. And, there’ll be a sweet Boorito tie-in: Your Roblox avatar will have to don a Halloween costume before entering the restaurant.

So, where does the free food come in? The first 30,000 Roblox users who visit the virtual Chipotle restaurant in costume each day between October 26 and October 31 will receive an offer code good for a free burrito. This offer will be good on orders placed via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app.

"As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a statement to the media. "Roblox's popularity has boomed over the past year, and we know our fans will be excited to celebrate the next evolution of Boorito in the metaverse."

While it was always fun to have the opportunity to show our creative side by wearing a costume worthy of a burrito deal, virtual creativity can still be fun! Well, at least until the pandemic is over.

