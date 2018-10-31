Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Still don't have a Halloween costume? Now is the time to get on it for real because it can help you get you food on the cheap.

That's because on Oct. 31, people dressed in their Halloween best (or worst, whatever), can score a bunch of different menu items for $4 each at Chipotle.

Burritos (or booritos!), bowls, salads and orders of tacos are all part of the $4 promotion which goes from 3 p.m. local time to close, but you need to be wearing a costume.

Of course, costume is pretty widely defined. Superman was wearing a costume when he was Clark Kent and he was essentially just dressing business casual. Whatever your look, just commit to it and it’ll be just fine to score the deal.

Chipotle ran a similar Halloween promotion in 2017, but the menu items cost $3 instead. But $4 a pop is still not a bad deal since a burrito usually costs about $10.

The deal is available in-restaurant as well as via delivery, which can be ordered by using the Chipotle app and applying the promo code (of course) BOORITO.

"Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that's beloved by our fans," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food."

For people who feel really good about their costumes and think that they deserve more than a discounted burrito, Chipotle is also hosting an Instagram costume contest where the winner will score a year of free burritos.

It'll have to be good though: Finalists and their costumes will be voted on by other fans on Chipotle's Instagram, and the winner will be announced around 6 p.m. EST on Nov 1.

A discounted food and a contest for more free burritos may be just enough to inspiration to conjure up a last-minute Halloween costume.