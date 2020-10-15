Chipotle's Boorito promotion goes digital for 1st time ever

Halloween is going to be different this year: The CDC has recommended scaling back on trick-or-treating, as we deal with the ongoing pandemic. But some restaurant chains have found creative ways to create spooky (and safe!) alternatives that maintain the spirit of the season. Dunkin' added a Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to its menu and Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut to customers who dress up in costume.

Most recently, Chipotle, for the 20th anniversary of its Boorito promotion that gives customers discounted entrees when they wear a costume, has decided to take the deal digital, like so many other things in 2020.

This year’s Boorito will incorporate two mainstays of social distancing — texting and social media — to give away half a million buy-one-get-one (BOGO) entrée codes.

The chain will drop a certain keyword via TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 and, to claim the BOGO, people will have to text the keyword to 888-222 before supply runs out.

The deal will stay virtual from that point, too, as the BOGO will only be redeemable via the Chipotle app or website on Halloween day, Oct. 31.

“Over the years, BOOrito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can’t have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a media statement. “This year, we’ve introduced a virtual BOOrito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween.”

While this promotion has evolved over time, from requiring a burrito-themed costume to allowing any costume at all, this is a whole new chapter for the Boorito. But with traditional trick-or-treating off the table, at least we still have this Halloween tradition to enjoy.