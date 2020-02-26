Starting Thursday, cheese lovers will have a new excuse to visit Chipotle. The burrito chain is launching a new cheesy dip called Queso Blanco — and it's replacing the old queso recipe that was widely panned on social media.

According to the chain, its new queso is made with 13 “real” ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, garlic and white cheddar. For a spicier kick, serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers are also included in the mix. Unlike Chipotle's previously released queso, the new version is supposed to be "smooth" and won't get super gritty.

Chipotle's original queso recipe, which hit stores nationwide in September 2017 after being tested in New York City, was instantly panned on social media for its non-silky texture and sharp flavor profile.

In 2019, it wasn’t too surprising when the chain announced it would be testing a new queso in Dallas, Detroit and San Diego. That test was a success, so the new Queso Blanco is finally making its national debut.

“Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a prepared statement. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients.”

Queso fans are already willing to give Chipotle's new recipe a try.

INSIDER INFORMATION: I eat Chipotle everyday, and my local Chipotle just said they're getting NEW QUESO! Potentially life changing news!! 🤘😁😬😳🌯#chipotle — chillinc (@chillincTV) February 19, 2020

Chipotle doesn't often add new items to its menu, so when it does, it’s usually a pretty big deal.

Following the release of carne asada and super greens (a new lettuce mix with baby kale and baby spinach), Queso Blanco is the third item that the chain has tested as part of a multi-step process in which new dishes are tested in limited markets before being tweaked and eventually rolled out nationwide.