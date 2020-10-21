We know guac is extra at Chipotle — but now tortillas are, too

The days of the free food hack of ordering side tortillas at Chipotle are over.

According to Business Insider, the fast-casual chain has added a 25-cent charge for any side tortillas, which used to be free. Customers often ordered them with a burrito bowl as a "hack" to get more food than if they just ordered a regular burrito because the bowls have more ingredients.

Some Chipotle fans have taken the change as the latest sign that 2020 just keeps getting worse.

Chipotle now charges 25 cents for ordering a tortilla on the side when ordering a bowl. 2020 has reached an all time low. — JFP (@thereal_jfp) October 19, 2020

Chipotle is now charging for the ol free tortilla on the side trick.

2020 is not playing. — JOHN GRANT (@Shogunin) October 20, 2020

Chipotle charges 25 cents for a tortilla on the side now. A sad day indeed 😔 — Luis Huerta (@LuisOTUS) October 19, 2020

The company did not immediately respond to TODAY Food's request for comment, but chief financial officer Jack Hartung said at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference last month that Chipotle has been paying more attention to portion sizes because of ingredient prices during the pandemic.

Also, with so many customers ordering digitally instead of in the restaurant, people are not there to lobby in person for that extra scoop of guacamole or some more tortilla chips and have to pay for anything extra.

"We're not restricting what the customer is allowed to do, either in terms of portion or in terms of adding additional ingredients," Hartung said at the conference. "But our portion sizes are much more consistent because there's not somebody pointing at every single pan ... the crew will see just the way that a customer is looking at them and think, 'Oh, I better put another scoop in.'"

Now that the free tortilla hack loophole has been closed, some customers may decide to implement their own DIY tortilla operation.

Chipotle charges for a tortilla on the side now..Find me filling my water cup with Sprite and bringing my tortilla from home at a Chipotle near you. — Tenzin Yeshi (@tenzinpaichang) October 20, 2020

