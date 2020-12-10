Chipotle names burrito after Miley Cyrus after she comments on its post

Soon enough, the chain posted a photo of her go-to burrito order of white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, corn salsa, red salsa, lettuce and guacamole. The whole thing clocks in at $8.75.

Ironically, guacamole is actually not extra on this particular order anyway because it is a vegetarian burrito, a spokesperson clarified to TODAY Food.

Cyrus has been helping people make major life decisions on social media lately as part of a trend. She helped expecting parents pick a baby name — California — and suggested a tattoo for another fan.

One particularly popular Tik Tok video showed a dancing couple with the text “if miley cyrus comments we will get married,” to the tune of her latest hit, “Plastic Hearts.”

Cyrus replied and wrote "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me,” along with an engagement ring, skull and black heart emoji. “congrats.”

Cyrus split with actor Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after less than eight months of marriage.

Last month, the “Midnight Sky” singer opened up on a Scandinavian talk show about the “trauma of loss” she’s experienced in the past few years.

“I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house. I went through a divorce recently. My grandma, who I was super close with, I lost,” she said, though she added she did not spend “too much time crying over it.”

“It wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something,” she said, “but it was just because it wasn't going to change it, and I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you kind of just start feeling like you're trapped."

She told Howard Stern on his titular show that she still loves Hemsworth “very much” but they had “too much conflict.”

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said earlier this month. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."