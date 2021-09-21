Chipotle launches new meaty menu item for a limited time

Chipotle rarely makes menu changes, but when it does, it's a pretty big deal. From cauliflower rice to its controversial queso, people tend to take notice.

The latest addition to the chain's protein options is a smoked brisket that will be available at U.S. and Canada locations for a limited time. From those addictive burnt ends to tender, juicy meat, smoked brisket has long had quite a fanbase, and now those flavors will be incorporated into bowls, tacos, burritos and more on the Chipotle menu.

According the the company, the brisket is made with "responsibly raised" beef that is smoked until tender and then charred on the grill. It's seasoned with Mexican spices, fire-roasted jalapeños and chipotle peppers, and then finished with the chain’s new brisket sauce, which is made with smoky chile peppers, too.

Introducing Chipotle's latest menu addition … smoked brisket! Chipotle

“This isn’t your standard brisket experience,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a media statement. “We’ve created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients.”

Beginning on Sept. 21, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. will have exclusive access to smoked brisket on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for two days. But come Sept. 23, this menu option will be available to everyone, in-restaurant and online. The chain is celebrating the new menu item with $0 delivery fee on all Smoked brisket orders via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. Those who order via third-party delivery apps, however, won’t be able to request it until Sept. 27.

Mutterings of a smoked brisket option at Chipotle began when it started to test the new protein option in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sacramento, California, locations in November 2020. New menu items are often given a trial run in select regions before being rolled out for wider markets — and it seems smoked brisket passed the test.

In 2019, Chipotle introduced carne asada — the first new meat option it had added in three years — for a limited time, which was met with much excitement. So much excitement, in fact, it was brought back in 2020 for another run. More recently, the chain tested a plant-based chorizo in select regions.