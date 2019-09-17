There's a new Chipotle meat in town — and it's the first totally new protein the chain has introduced in three years.

Carne asada, a marinated steak, will join the restaurant's menu on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Unlike Chipotle's current steak offering which is cubed, carne asada is sliced. Chipotle's version is seasoned with fresh squeezed lime, chopped cilantro and a blend of signature spices.

Since the marinade is free of sugars and select preservatives, the meat is also officially approved for Paleo and Whole30 dieters.

Carne asada is the latest meat to join the Chipotle menu. Chipotle

Fans of the popular Mexican restaurant will be able to order carne asada in a burrito, burrito bowl, salad or taco. It will also be available nationwide, but Chipotle would confirm for how long.

This marks the first time Chipotle has added a new meat to its menu since chorizo made its national debut in October 2016. It was temporarily brought back for a limited time last September.

Chicken, pork and some type of beef have all been on the Chipotle menu since the very beginning. Barbacoa, the chain's shredded beef offering, was introduced 20 years ago. The brand also made waves when it introduced its first vegan protein, sofritas (a savory crumbled tofu mixed with spices) in 2013.

Chipotle first tested carne asada in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Fresno, California, and decided to expand its reach after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The marinated steak joins an original steak recipe Chipotle fans have already come to love. Chipotle

Unfortunately, Chipotle has also made waves for some less desirable reasons.

Just last week, Chipotle made headlines when fans took to Twitter to share photos of less-than-appealing guacamole being served at the burrito chain.

The popular chain's guac is usually bright green (thanks to fresh ripe avocados and a heart squeeze of lime juice), so many fans were curious if the recipe had changed when they came across brown guacamole filled with unripe chunks.

As it turns out, Chipotle didn't alter its recipe, but it may be dealing with some less-than-ideal avocados.

@ChipotleTweets how is it even legal to sell this guac like this? Location on N Charles, Baltimore has been nothing but a disappointment lately pic.twitter.com/UzjsdjhHU1 — Eric Suris (@ejsuris) September 10, 2019

Chipotle's Chief Reputation Officer Laurie Schalow told TODAY that the guac's new appearance was simply due to the source of avocado supply switching between destinations during peak growing seasons. The chain expects it will start using mostly Mexican-grown avocados by the end of this month.

With that mystery solved and a new meat on the menu, this is a good week to be a Chipotle fan.