Chipotle will honor the health care workers who've so selflessly gotten us through the toughest times of the pandemic by giving them free burritos. Starting Thursday, the chain known for its fresh Mexican eats is giving away 250,000 burritos to health care heroes and is inviting customers to write notes of thanks on a virtual "Wall of Gratitude" on their website.

"This one’s on us," the restaurant posted on Instagram Tuesday. " We’re giving out 250,000 free burritos to healthcare heroes. Tag your fave healthcare hero with a message of thanks and to let them know to sign up on 4/29 at 10am PST at the link in our bio."

On Thursday April 29 at 10am PT, medical professionals will be able to sign up for a free burrito while supplies last on the Chipotle Gives page of the restaurant's website.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle in a press release.

The Wall of Gratitude on Chipotle's site is a place where everyday people can tag and thank the medical professionals who've impacted their lives and inspired them during the pandemic.

"@_brittanygoon thank you for your service, for the long shifts, sleepless nights and the selfless work that you do!‍" wrote @missus_sandoval

To post your own message of gratitude, tag a health care hero on Chipotle's Facebook, Instagram or TikTok with your message of thanks.

Many companies have given away free food to medical professionals during the pandemic as a way to show thanks for all that they do. Earlier in the pandemic, McDonald's gave out free meals to health care workers and first responders.

Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program to support health care workers. Starting today, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation. The Foundation supports research, education and scholarships, to improve health, wellness and patient care.

This isn't the first time Chipotle has been generous with their spicy goods. On National Burrito Day which was April 1, the chain gave away free burritos and $100K in Bitcoin prizes to some lucky customers. Guac may be extra, but so is that!