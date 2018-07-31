Chipotle's free guacamole promotion has made a lot of people pretty angry

share tweet pin email

Chipotle has had a rough go for it for the last few years, from serious food safety concerns to a less-than-stellar reception of its first queso recipe.

So the Mexican Grill chain has been trying to win back customers with various promotions. Thus, free guacamole for all (kindof) on National Avocado Day was born! What could possibly go wrong?

Apparently, a lot.

On Thursday, the chain announced that on July 31 its guacamole (which has always been an extra cost) would be free to anyone who ordered a meal through the app or online.

But on Tuesday, the day of the promotion, things did not go so smoothly for all who wanted to cash in on the deal and by mid-day, there were rumblings on social media that the app and website were not accepting these orders — or giving anyone any free guac.

Many app and website users reported being greeted with a “technical difficulties” notification, and many have taken to Twitter to complain that even if they can get through on the app, there's not even a space for the necessary "AVOCADO" promo code to be entered.

All I have been looking forward to today was online ordering @ChipotleTweets so that I get free guac and the website/app is down :( — Katie Becker (@kbecks97) July 31, 2018

It is quite unfortunate that the @ChipotleTweets app is so buggy today. Couldn't place my lunch order for #NationalAvocadoDay for the free guac. FeelsSadMan. — Katey Amaral (@ktplayzgames) July 31, 2018

Can't order online. Go to Chipotle and can't get free guac in store.



Dear @ChipotleTweets, pic.twitter.com/WOhOtJuADe — Danny (@DanK_18) July 31, 2018

Sad that @ChipotleTweets is offering free guac only online since the servers have been down since 11 am. Called local store to see if they could honor in store and they said we would have to call and get a refund for the guac. Wish they could just honor in store. Sad day. ï¸ — Bonnie Cola ð¦ð¦ (@bibbidibonnie) July 31, 2018

Just after noon on Tuesday, Chipotle attempted to address the technical problems on social media, calling the stunt "internet-breaking," but that only led to more distraught responses from avocado fans.

It is 2:25pm EST. Iâm about to leave my location without buying anything, then Iâmma go home and cry myself to sleep — WinterFluff (@HyperChu1994) July 31, 2018

Boo!! Youâre too late. Itâs lunch time and weâre all going to @qdoba for free guac âround the clock pic.twitter.com/O9UJmy4zbG — Probably Jace (@ThisIsNotJace) July 31, 2018

Even rival burrito chain Qdoba, which offers free guacamole every day, seized the opportunity with a sassy response to the chaos:

Best thing about no promo codes? They can't fail when you need them most. #freetheguac — Qdoba (@qdoba) July 31, 2018

Aside from the technical difficulties on National Avocado Day, Chipotle has also been making headlines after a location in Ohio was closed after reports of customers becoming very ill after having eaten at the restaurant.

Maybe we should all just stick to making guacamole at home.