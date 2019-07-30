Guacamole lovers, get pumped to get your green on this Wednesday, which just happens to be National Avocado Day.

Whether it's avocado toast, guacamole or stuffed avocados that tickle your fancy, avo fiends around the nation will be able to get their hands on the good stuff totally gratis. TODAY Food sniffed out the best deals — and even a contest! — that are all about the beloved green fruit.

Chipotle

Sometimes, it's the little things that count — the little things of guacamole that cost a fortune with all those Chipotle burrito order. But guac won't be extra on Wednesday when Chipotle staffers shout, "Free guac for all!" As long as customers order a regularly priced entrée on the Chipotle app or its website, that special side or heaping spoonful of guacamole won't set you back another penny.

Tijuana Flats

Join us in celebrating National Avocado day on Wednesday, July 31st. Get a FREE small side of guac with the purchase of an adult entree. 🥑



Must mention or show offer to redeem. Valid at participating locations. In-store only. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. pic.twitter.com/J7vPqvGicC — Tijuana Flats (@TijuanaFlats) July 29, 2019

Folks who like this East Coast-based Mexican chain with more than 120 locations in seven states will also be able to snag a free small side of guac with the purchase of any adult entrée. For people who aren't into online ordering, Tijuana Flats' offer is a good choice since it's available in stores, just don't forget to mention the deal at the register.

Carl's Jr.

Win a trip to Los Angeles for the ultimate avocado brunch, a la Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr.

Any devout avocado aficionado should give Carl's Jr.'s social media channels a few follows on National Avocado Day, as the chain will reward one follower and a friend with a trip to Los Angeles where they'll dine alongside celebrities for the "ultimate avocado brunch" at a Carl's Jr. location (the exact date and celebs will be revealed at a later date). To enter, just wait for the chain's social media team to post on Wednesday and tag a friend who also follows them.

The chain also conducted a survey that is testament to the importance of avocados in millennials' lives. When questioned whether they could eat avocado toast any time of day, 57% said yes. And 40% said they're always in the mood for it. Since price was the reason 50% of young patrons don't eat avocado all day everyday, Carl's Jr. made it's version affordable.

The limited-edition Guacamole Double Cheeseburger costs $2.99 and is available now through early October. It's made with two beef patties, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato, all piled on to a toasted bun.

Chosen Foods

Win an entire avocado grove in Jalisco, Mexico for National Avocado Day. Chosen Foods

Chosen Foods, an avocado oil brand available at grocery stores like Costco, Kroger, Vons and Whole Foods, is offering the avocado freebie of a lifetime: an entire grove of avocados! Then you and Oprah will be able to trade stories about how much fun it is to grow your own avocados. Chosen Foods is hosting a contest where one lucky winner will become the proud owner of an avocado grove located in Jalisco, Mexico.

To enter, visit avocadoempire.com now through National Avocado Day on Wednesday, July 31. The winner will be announced on Thursday, August 1 on Chosen Foods’ Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as on its website. According to the company, the grove is "valued at $10,000 or less," but the winner will also have the option to collect a $5,000 cash prize.

If you do enter the contest, be prepared to make some life changes as the winner will be responsible for all costs associated with maintaining the trees and land.