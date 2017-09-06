Chipotle is bringing its cheesy queso dip to restaurants nationwide

share tweet pin email

Hot queso dip is like a blanket for our soul, and now Chipotle is making that cheesy comfort accessible to us all.

The chain announced Tuesday that it’s going to offer queso dip, which it had been testing out in it’s public-facing test kitchen NEXT in New York City earlier this summer.

Chipotle

After soliciting customer feedback and making some tweaks, the Mexican grill chain's hot bubbling queso was rolled out to 350 locations in Colorado and California, and it is now finally ready for the masses beginning Sept. 12.

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as ooey, gooey, melted cheese. Even the lactose-intolerant among us (ahem, me) will suffer the consequences because, well, it’s worth it. And apparently most people agree. Chipotle CEO and founder Steve Ellis said it’s been one of the most requested product from customers since its limited launch.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Ellis said in a statement. TODAY staffers tried the dip earlier this month and gave the queso a taste, declaring that it was indeed filled with real ingredients and while it had a slightly grainier texture compared to traditional quesos, it was still spicy and delicious.

And because it lacks artificial ingredients, the flavor profile may be slightly different depending on the location.

“Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious,” Ellis said.

Customers will be able to add queso to their entrees, or as a small or large side order with chips. Prices depend on location, but will range from $1.25 for an add-on to $5.25 for a large side order.

Move over, side of guac. Your reign may be coming to an end!