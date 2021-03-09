Chipotle officially adds quesadillas to the menu — but only for online orders

For years, Chipotle customers have raved about the fast-food chain's secret-menu quesadillas. But starting March 11, you'll be able to order them right off the restaurant's official menu.

Later this week, Chipotle will introduce its Hand-Crafted Quesadilla to customers across the U.S. and Canada, but you'll have to order online if you want the digital-only entrée. The melty treat is only available on the Chipotle app and website and is the chain's first customizable menu item since the company added salad 17 years ago.

So, what can you expect from Chipotle's latest menu offering? According to a press release, the company's quesadilla is "filled with Monterey Jack Cheese and freshly prepared with Responsibly-Raised® Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Sofritas, or Fajita Veggies."

It's packaged in a preservative-free flour tortilla that's folded and pressed using Chipotle's new custom oven. Then, it's cut into triangular pieces and served with your pick of three salsas or sides.

The newest Chipotle menu item is only available online or through the company's app. Courtesy of DoorDash

It's exciting news for many Chipotle customers, who have been hoping the company would make quesadillas a permanent fixture on the menu for a while now. Back in 2018, the chain tested out six new menu items, including quesadillas and nachos, in its Next test kitchen in New York City.

The restaurant, which recently began charging 25 cents for previously free tortillas, also tested quesadillas as a digital-only menu item as part of a pilot in Cleveland and Indianapolis last summer.

Quesadilla fans have been hoping Chipotle would add the entrée to its official menu for years. Courtesy of DoorDash

"We're so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand's history," Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options."

To celebrate the launch of its newest menu item, Chipotle is offering customers free delivery when they order a quesadilla on the Chipotle app or website from March 11 through March 21. You'll just have to spend a minimum of $10 in the U.S. or $12 in Canada.

The restaurant has also partnered with food delivery service DoorDash to offer DashPass subscribers $8 off any quesadilla purchase with a $25 minimum order for a limited time, starting March 18.

This is the latest piece of exciting news for Chipotle fans, who recently found reason to celebrate when the chain shared its tortilla chips recipe. And just months beforehand, the chain also revealed how it makes guacamole.