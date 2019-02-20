Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 4:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Home improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines are about to branch out with a new eye-opening project — but instead of fixing up houses, they'll be fixing up cups of espresso.

A rep for the former "Fixer Upper" stars confirmed to TODAY Food that the duo will be breaking ground on a new coffee shop in early March.

The new venture, which doesn't have an official name yet, won't be limited to just java. The rep told TODAY that "the coffee shop will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings."

But if you want a taste of those treats, you'll have to travel — unless you happen to live near Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Market at the Silos or their restaurant, Magnolia Table.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the new cafe will be located in downtown Waco, just one block from the Silos.

More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Joining the coffee scene is just the latest move for the couple's expansive Magnolia brand, which they launched 15 years ago.

In addition to the shopping complex and eatery, there are plenty of other ventures bearing the company's name — from furniture and home décor to paint, books and more.

And they might just have a Magnolia TV network on the way one day.

For those curious about how the couple decided to name their company, Chip revealed the sweet and simple answer on the HGTV series finale of "Fixer Upper" in 2018.

"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" he asked his children as he planted another tree. "One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her."

And the rest is history.

