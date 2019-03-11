Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 6:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Spring has sprung at Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas! Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed the start of a new season — and celebrated a year in business — at their restaurant with 10 new menu items.

The Gaines are saying so long to wintry soups and hello to berry-filled salads and prickly pear lemonade. The former “Fixer Upper” stars shared the update in a mouth-watering blog post, full of tantalizing food photos.

Joanna tosses her "Spring Berry Salad" in a house-made honey vinaigrette with roasted chicken, fresh berries, chopped pecans and feta cheese. Magnolia Table

According to Joanna, “these new, seasonal recipes help bring spring to life in the form of food” because the Magnolia Table team wants “the sights, sounds and scents of the season to be reflected” within their restaurant’s walls.

Magnolia Table opened in February 2018, so this year marks their second spring serving up breakfast and lunch. The new seasonal items join the menu’s yearlong roster of coffees, juices, breakfast tacos, biscuits and burgers.

For egg lovers, an asparagus quiche with fontina cheese joined the breakfast club. The baked dish features a “flaky, buttery pie crust filled with eggs, asparagus, and a blend of fontina and Gruyère cheese,” according to the Magnolia blog. The restaurants pairs the dish with tomatoes and simple greens.

If a flaky quiche crust just isn’t flaky enough, Joanna also created a twist on a classic egg salad sandwich by serving it on a buttery croissant. The mom of five also adds lettuce and heirloom tomatoes to her egg sandwich.

A tea sandwich sampler trio also joins the seasonal, alongside a harvest wrap and a spring berry salad. The tiny tea-party style sandwiches, “for when you’re feeling dainty,” include chicken salad, egg salad and pimiento cheese, a true Southern staple — and one of Craig Melvin's favorite foods!

The vegetarian, harvest wrap comes filled with fresh watermelon radishes, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and avocado, which is actually a pretty controversial ingredient in the Gaines home.

Last year, Joanna suggested adding avocado toast to the Magnolia menu, to boost the lighter fare options. But Chip called the widely loved combination “disgusting.” Clearly, Joanna won that playful argument, because avo toast made the menu.

In addition to savory brunch foods, the new spring menu also features some sweet dishes, like fruity lemon blueberry pancakes.

Joanna added a playful twist to a classic short stack with blueberries, lemon zest and lemon butter. With all of her leftover lemons, she used them create another new item: fresh -squeezed prickly pear lemonade. Also on the sweet side is a classic carrot cake, with “layers on layers of cream cheese frosting.”

For those who don’t plan to travel to Texas anytime soon, this spring menu definitely offers some inspiration for cooking at home — after all, many similar recipes can be found in Joanna's first cookbook.