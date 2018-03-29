'That's disgusting, babe': Chip Gaines can't stand this breakfast item

When it’s not being blamed for the housing crisis, avocado toast is still at the center of some heated debates.
And now that Chip Gaines has shared his controversial opinion of the dish, avocado toast is back in the viral spotlight.
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Fixer Upper,” Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed the transformation of their new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.
In typical “Fixer Upper” fashion, the episode featured some playful bantering between the home design duo, who are expecting their fifth child this year.
After Chip warned his wife about making the restaurant too “frou frou,” Joanna suggested putting avocado toast on the menu as a complement to the many classic comfort food staples.
“That’s disgusting, babe — nobody wants avocado on their toast,” Chip said after tasting a sample she had made for him. He then went on to finish the bacon on his place.
“I’m done,” Joanna said, waving away his critique of her dish.
But the debate didn’t stop there. Chip decided to rile up locals by putting a poll on the restaurant’s marquee: “Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no.”
Who knew avocado toast could still spark so many passionate opinions from people? After the episode aired, many fans shared their thoughts on the popular dish.
Some were against the idea of avocado toast:
But others were squarely on Team Avocado Toast, aka Team Jo:
But it looks like Joanna ultimately won the debate because there is an avocado toast on the Magnolia Table menu. It’s $8 and features wheat berry toast, garlic aioli and fresh avocado served with red pepper flakes, sea salt and a lemon wedge on the side. You can also add a poached egg for $1.50.
Maybe a slice of bacon on top would change Chip's mind.