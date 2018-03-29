'That's disgusting, babe': Chip Gaines can't stand this breakfast item

share tweet pin email

When it’s not being blamed for the housing crisis, avocado toast is still at the center of some heated debates.

And now that Chip Gaines has shared his controversial opinion of the dish, avocado toast is back in the viral spotlight.

FIlmMagic / Alamy stock Chip Gaines has a controversial opinion about avocado toast.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Fixer Upper,” Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed the transformation of their new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

In typical “Fixer Upper” fashion, the episode featured some playful bantering between the home design duo, who are expecting their fifth child this year.

After Chip warned his wife about making the restaurant too “frou frou,” Joanna suggested putting avocado toast on the menu as a complement to the many classic comfort food staples.

“That’s disgusting, babe — nobody wants avocado on their toast,” Chip said after tasting a sample she had made for him. He then went on to finish the bacon on his place.

“I’m done,” Joanna said, waving away his critique of her dish.

But the debate didn’t stop there. Chip decided to rile up locals by putting a poll on the restaurant’s marquee: “Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no.”

Who knew avocado toast could still spark so many passionate opinions from people? After the episode aired, many fans shared their thoughts on the popular dish.

Some were against the idea of avocado toast:

My wife honks once for anything avocado and I honk twice for this unnatural pairing....guess who is going to win? — PardonMyFrench (@EvadBard) March 28, 2018

NO!!! Home style country cooking for sure!!!! Iâm with @chipgaines no fru-fru food — BFrosty (@mrsrcopejr) March 28, 2018

This has to be my favorite episode of #FixerUpper yet! Chip's POV on avocado toast just makes me so happy. I thought I was the only one ð¥ð¥ #pancakesalldayeveryday — Catharine Covalt (@catlyonc) March 28, 2018

But others were squarely on Team Avocado Toast, aka Team Jo:

Honk! Avocado ð¥ is so good for you!! Love it on toast!! #avocadotoast — Debbie Tassell (@dtassell) March 28, 2018

@joannagaines Thanks. Now I want avocado toast. Tell Chip avocados are the best! — Isabel Archer (@BlueEMT) March 28, 2018

LOVE avocado toast!! Sorry Chip. — Ellen Brink (@ellenb33) March 28, 2018

But it looks like Joanna ultimately won the debate because there is an avocado toast on the Magnolia Table menu. It’s $8 and features wheat berry toast, garlic aioli and fresh avocado served with red pepper flakes, sea salt and a lemon wedge on the side. You can also add a poached egg for $1.50.

Maybe a slice of bacon on top would change Chip's mind.