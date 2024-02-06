IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ching-He Huang makes fortune-filled recipes for Lunar New Year

Make your Lunar New Year table dazzle with a whole steamed fish and savory fried rice.
By Ching-He Huang

Chef, television show host and cookbook author Ching He Huang is bringing a few of her favorite lucky recipes to the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the Lunar New Year. She shows us how to prepare a whole steamed fish with spicy chili bean sauce and fried rice with crispy bacon and crunchy red cabbage.

Steamed Seabass in Chili Bean Sauce
Steamed Seabass in Chili Bean Sauce

Ideal for fish lovers, this dish makes a perfect center piece for everyone to help themselves. A whole seabass symbolizes abundance, and the reddish color of the sauce symbolizes good fortune.

Bacon and Red Cabbage Fried Rice
Bacon and Red Cabbage Fried Rice

The savory, smoky flavors of the bacon contrasted with the sweet, crunchy pepper and bite of the red cabbage in this dish feels totally yin and yang. I love how the acidity of fresh lemon juice makes the dish lighter, which is great for the warmer months. It's simple yet delicious with minimal prep time.

If you like those fortune-filled recipes, you should also try these:

Pork and Prawn Dumplings
Pork and Prawn Dumplings

Prosperity Toss Salad (Yusheng)
Prosperity Toss Salad (Yusheng)

