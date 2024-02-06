Ching-He Huang makes fortune-filled recipes for Lunar New Year

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Chef, television show host and cookbook author Ching He Huang is bringing a few of her favorite lucky recipes to the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the Lunar New Year. She shows us how to prepare a whole steamed fish with spicy chili bean sauce and fried rice with crispy bacon and crunchy red cabbage.

Ideal for fish lovers, this dish makes a perfect center piece for everyone to help themselves. A whole seabass symbolizes abundance, and the reddish color of the sauce symbolizes good fortune.

The savory, smoky flavors of the bacon contrasted with the sweet, crunchy pepper and bite of the red cabbage in this dish feels totally yin and yang. I love how the acidity of fresh lemon juice makes the dish lighter, which is great for the warmer months. It's simple yet delicious with minimal prep time.

