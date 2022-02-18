Close out the Olympics on a sweet note with hot dog flower buns and matcha Swiss rolls

Cookbook author, recipe developer and photographer Kristina Cho is joining TODAY to bid farewell to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with sweet treats straight out of a Chinese bakery. She shows us how to make flower buns with hot dogs and a matcha Swiss roll cake filled with jasmine-infused whipped cream.

These hot dog flower buns inspired me to write a cookbook about Chinese bakeries. They were my absolute favorite as a child whenever my parents took me to a Chinese bakery, so they are full of nostalgia. It's one of the most popular recipes from the book, and adults and children love the whimsical design and sweet and salty flavor of these buns.

Swiss rolls of all flavors are a staple at Chinese bakeries. I love this version because it celebrates the use of high-quality tea in baking.

