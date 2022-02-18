IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Close out the Olympics on a sweet note with hot dog flower buns and matcha Swiss rolls

These sweet treats are straight out of a Chinese bakery.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kristina Cho

Cookbook author, recipe developer and photographer Kristina Cho is joining TODAY to bid farewell to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with sweet treats straight out of a Chinese bakery. She shows us how to make flower buns with hot dogs and a matcha Swiss roll cake filled with jasmine-infused whipped cream.

Hot Dog Flower Buns
Courtesy Kristina Cho
Hot Dog Flower Buns

Kristina Cho

These hot dog flower buns inspired me to write a cookbook about Chinese bakeries. They were my absolute favorite as a child whenever my parents took me to a Chinese bakery, so they are full of nostalgia. It's one of the most popular recipes from the book, and adults and children love the whimsical design and sweet and salty flavor of these buns.

Matcha Jasmine Swiss Rolls
Courtesy Kristina Cho
Matcha Jasmine Swiss Rolls

Kristina Cho

Swiss rolls of all flavors are a staple at Chinese bakeries. I love this version because it celebrates the use of high-quality tea in baking.

Kristina Cho