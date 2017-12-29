Food

Chili recipes that will warm you up from the inside

TODAY

When the weather is cold, the first thing we think to grab, other than a sweater and perhaps a latte of the pumpkin spice variety — is a bowl of chili.

There's really nothing more hearty and comforting than a big steaming bowl of chili topped liberally with cheese and sour cream — especially on game day. Whether vehemently vegetarian vegan or crazily carnivorous, these chili recipes will always be there for you — to warm your hands and your heart.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Anchos and chipotles give this yummy dish a double dose of chili pepper flavor. One is mild and fruity (ancho) and the other is hot and smoky (chipotle). Fresh corn tortillas are pureed with the tomatoes, broth and chipotles, which thickens into a silky, luscious sauce as it cooks.

RELATED: 10 slow-cooker chili recipes to feed (and please) a crowd

Bill Geist's Gonzo Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Willie shares his dad’s ‘Gonzo Chili’ recipe

Play Video - 3:17

Willie shares his dad’s ‘Gonzo Chili’ recipe

Play Video - 3:17

More video

TODAY's Willie Geist shares his dad's treasured family recipe for a hearty chili.

RELATED: 11 slow cooker tips and tricks every home cook needs to know

10-Minute Black and Kidney Bean Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Try this easy 1-pot gluten-free bean chili

Play Video - 3:53

Try this easy 1-pot gluten-free bean chili

Play Video - 3:53

This is one of the simplest and most nourishing recipes. It only takes 10 minutes to put together and it's wonderfully filling. It's a great dish to make if you're feeding lots of people, too, as it's no more complicated to make for 12 people than it is for two. Also, it requires almost no chopping, so you won't be in the kitchen for hours!

RELATED: 21 casserole recipes that'll keep the whole family full and happy

Meaty Wendy's-Style Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make this easy Wendy's chili copycat recipe at home

Play Video - 3:05

Make this easy Wendy's chili copycat recipe at home

Play Video - 3:05

Take control of dinnertime with this easy, make-ahead chili recipe that's loaded with beef, beans and veggies.

RELATED: 10 tips for using your slow cooker to get the best results

Joy Bauer's Buffalo Chicken Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Warm up with Joy Bauer's Buffalo chicken chili

Play Video - 3:54

Warm up with Joy Bauer's Buffalo chicken chili

Play Video - 3:54

This lightened-up version by TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer has only 330 calories per serving.

RELATED: How to cook healthy meals in a slow cooker

Slow-Cooker Chicken and White Bean Chili with Lemon and Baby Kale
Melissa Clark cooks up slow cooker coconut cinnamon oatmeal with dates and chicken and white bean chili with lemon and baby kale
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

This hearty and delicious chicken and white bean chili is a cinch to prepare. Just toss all the ingredients into a slow cooker and let it simmer away!

RELATED: 5 chicken soup recipes to try

Chicken Chili Verde

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Chicken chili verde and nachos: Make them in one pot for football viewing

Play Video - 4:08

Chicken chili verde and nachos: Make them in one pot for football viewing

Play Video - 4:08

This hearty chicken chili verde is a one-pot wonder. Serve it in bowls or turn it into over-the-top nachos!

Coffee-Rubbed Brisket and Black Bean Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Perfect football-watching food: Coffee-rubbed brisket and black bean chili

Play Video - 5:36

Perfect football-watching food: Coffee-rubbed brisket and black bean chili

Play Video - 5:36

For a crowd-pleasing party dish, cook up Matt Abdoo's coffee-rubbed brisket, then add it to spicy black bean chili. Try the brisket on its own, too. The delicious, tender meat is also great in sandwiches.

Slow-Cooker Beef and Beer Chili
Slow-Cooker Beef and Beer Chili
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

A chopped chipotle pepper adds subtle, smoky heat that's mellowed by the lager beer that simmers along with the rest of the ingredients. Soy sauce may seem like a surprising addition to chili, but it gives the dish a rounder, meatier flavor with plenti of umami.

RELATED: 10 slow-cooker breakfasts you'll dream about all night

Katherine Heigl's Three-Bean Chili

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Katherine Heigl cooks four-bean chili with Al Roker

Play Video - 3:07

Katherine Heigl cooks four-bean chili with Al Roker

Play Video - 3:07

Actress Katherine Heigl makes a hearty four-bean chili that's perfect for fall and for feeding lots of people.

Classic Beef Chili with Beans

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Delicious, simple! Make grass-fed beef chili for your tailgating party

Play Video - 4:20

Delicious, simple! Make grass-fed beef chili for your tailgating party

Play Video - 4:20

You can't go wrong with this all-American classic.

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Rui Correia cooks up a delicious slow cooker chili with ground turkey and chorizo
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Whether you need a game-day meal for a crowd or just want something warm and cozy on a cold day, this slow-cooker turkey chili is sure to please!

This article was originally published Jan. 18, 2017.

More: Food One-Pot Recipes TODAY Favorite

TOP