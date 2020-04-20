Make the most of chickpeas in a salad, veggie-packed stew and baked falafel

Canned or dried chickpeas are arguably one of the best items to have in your pantry. They're shelf-stable, easy to cook with and can be used in so many different delicious dishes. YouTube star Laura Vitale uses the tasty legume to prepare three great garbanzo-filled recipes: baked falafel, chickpea and tuna salad and Italian vegetable and chickpea stew.

Traditional falafel is one of my favorite things in the world. This recipe is a much lighter, healthier version that satisfies my cravings without all the deep-frying mess.

This dish reminds me of some of my best summer days on the Amalfi coast. It's so light, bright and flavorful — not to mention quick to prepare!

I love this recipe because it is so versatile. I never make this stew the same twice — it's always changing based on what I have on hand and it always comes out delicious! It's comforting and filling but also light.

