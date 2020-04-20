Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Make the most of chickpeas in a salad, veggie-packed stew and baked falafel

YouTuber Laura Vitale uses healthy chickpeas to make a hearty vegetable stew, baked falafel and Italian-style tuna salad.

By Laura Vitale

Canned or dried chickpeas are arguably one of the best items to have in your pantry. They're shelf-stable, easy to cook with and can be used in so many different delicious dishes. YouTube star Laura Vitale uses the tasty legume to prepare three great garbanzo-filled recipes: baked falafel, chickpea and tuna salad and Italian vegetable and chickpea stew.

Baked Falafel
Laura Vitale
Baked Falafel

Laura Vitale

Traditional falafel is one of my favorite things in the world. This recipe is a much lighter, healthier version that satisfies my cravings without all the deep-frying mess.

Chickpea and Tuna Salad
Laura Vitale
Chickpea and Tuna Salad

Laura Vitale

This dish reminds me of some of my best summer days on the Amalfi coast. It's so light, bright and flavorful — not to mention quick to prepare!

Simple Italian Vegetable and Chickpea Stew
Laura Vitale
Simple Italian Vegetable and Chickpea Stew

Laura Vitale

I love this recipe because it is so versatile. I never make this stew the same twice — it's always changing based on what I have on hand and it always comes out delicious! It's comforting and filling but also light.

Laura Vitale