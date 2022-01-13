IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

60 chicken dinner recipes that are indeed winners

Add these chicken recipes to your rotation to make weeknight cooking a breeze.

Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese

Jan. 6, 202204:17
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

You can never have enough chicken recipes in your weeknight dinner repertoire.

Whether you're looking for exciting ways to use up that pack of thighs or drumsticks in your freezer, recipes that guarantee juicy chicken breasts every time, something you can throw on a sheet pan or an unforgettable whole roast chicken for a special occasion, we've got you covered with plenty of winner chicken dinners — 60 of them, in fact.

These recipes will ensure that this versatile bird never gets boring.

Chicken breast recipes

The Good Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

The Good Chicken

Elizabeth Heiskell

Whenever Elizabeth Heiskell is making chicken for dinner, her kids always ask if it's "the good chicken." When they find out it is, the celebration begins. So easy to make with flavor-packed pantry staples like ranch dressing and dried gravy mix, this gussied-up chicken and rice dish is a winner, winner … you know the rest.

Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

Joy Bauer

Sweet, saucy, and oh-so-delicious, this is a dish your whole crew will really enjoy. It’s bright, colorful and packed with protein and other countless nutrients, thanks to the chunks of juicy pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. The best part? This recipe comes together fast on a single sheet pan.

Air-Fryer Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce
Aubrie Pick
Get The Recipe

Air-Fryer Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Gina Homolka

Chicken satay is a popular Southeast Asian dish that's typically grilled on skewers and served with a spicy peanut sauce as an appetizer. This recipe skips the skewers and the grill and air-fries the chicken instead, which is perfect for weeknight dinners.

Chicken Cutlets
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Chicken Cutlets

Matt Abdoo

This chicken staple hits the spot for diners of all ages. Perfectly crunchy outside, tender, juicy inside, with a dusting of salt makes this style of chicken heavenly to eat.

Garlic-Ginger Chicken with Cilantro and Mint
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Garlic-Ginger Chicken with Cilantro and Mint

Priya Krishna

The juiciness of the chicken and the complexity of the flavors make this a winner anytime of year. It's funky, juicy, bright and slightly spicy. Plus, it can be eaten by itself, rolled up into tacos or served over rice — it's incredibly versatile.

5-Ingredient Oven-Baked Fried Chicken
Ashley Holt
Get The Recipe

5-Ingredient Oven-Baked Fried Chicken

Ashley Holt

This extra crispy oven-fried chicken is the ultimate dish for all the fried chicken lovers out there. The cracker crust provides a salty-yet-sweet flavor that's hard to resist.

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Joy Bauer

This quick and easy one-sheet wonder requires just a handful of basic ingredients and features a smoky and flavorful marinade for the chicken that the whole family will love. The crispier the Brussels sprouts, the more delicious, so don't be afraid to let them get nice and brown.

Classic Chicken Paillard
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Classic Chicken Paillard

Alex Guarnaschelli

Everyone loves a good paillard, which is just a fancy French term for a piece of meat (usually chicken or veal) that has been pounded thin and cooked quickly. Grainy mustard and chives bring a tangy saltiness that makes this hot dish shine with bitter greens.

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm
Kid in the Kitchen
Get The Recipe

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm

Melissa Clark

This is a lighter, quicker but just as cheesy version of chicken Parm — no deep-frying required! Melissa Clark's family loves it with a big green salad on the side.

Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese
Courtesy Kristin Teig
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese

Giada De Laurentiis

Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. Giada serves it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga
Kevin Curry
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga

Kevin Curry

This dish is so versatile, and it's also great for meal prep. Whether you're making tacos or stuffed bell peppers, it's something that you'll enjoy all week long.

Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini
Kelly Campbell
Get The Recipe

Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini

Lidia Bastianich

The bracing acidity from the lemons and bright brininess of the olives and capers makes this a standout dish. It's perfect for a casual weeknight dinner but special enough to serve for any occasion.

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Piccata
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Piccata

Laura Vitale

This recipe is popular because it has all the flavor and comfort of traditional chicken piccata without all the buttery and breadcrumb-y heaviness.

Chicken Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Parmesan

Laura Vitale

Fried until crispy then layered in tomato sauce and gooey melted mozzarella cheese, this classic chicken Parm is irresistible.

Pecan-Crusted Chicken Fingers with Honey Mustard
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Pecan-Crusted Chicken Fingers with Honey Mustard

Joy Bauer

This nutty variation of the kid-favorite comes together fast and provides a lower-carb and protein-packed way to enjoy the classic meal. Big bonus: The chicken fingers are baked, not fried, yet they still crisp up nicely.

Za'atar Chicken Schnitzel with Israeli Salad
Gail Simmons
Get The Recipe

Za'atar Chicken Schnitzel with Israeli Salad

Gail Simmons

Served with a crisp, bright Israeli salad, this chicken schnitzel is equally at home on a dinner plate as it is packed into a pita with a spoonful of hummus and a drizzle of hot sauce.

Chicken leg, thigh and drumstick recipes

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Jammy Tomatoes and Pancetta
Julia Gartland for The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Jammy Tomatoes and Pancetta

Melissa Clark

In this relatively speedy sheet-pan dinner, boneless, skinless chicken thighs are seasoned with a savory, cumin-scented spice mix and roasted with whole garlic cloves and cherry tomatoes, which turn soft and sweet in the oven's heat.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken

Valerie Bertinelli

The sweet tomatoes beautifully balance the bracing acidity of the tangy sherry vinegar and briny olives in this easy chicken dinner. This recipe is so easy to throw together and has a bright pop of flavor in every bite.

Carla Hall's Oven-Smothered Chicken
Brian Donnelly / Donnelly Studios, LLC.
Get The Recipe

Carla Hall's Oven-Smothered Chicken

4-H Cookbook

"Smothered chicken is a time-honored tradition in the South," says Carla Hall. "Decades before everyone became more aware of health and nutrition, my Granny was at the forefront. She spent her days as a hospital dietitian, but her life's work was as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. When my grandfather began to have heart problems, she immediately took her family's classic Southern recipes and made them more nutritious. Those are the recipes she passed down to me."

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Cucumber Yogurt
Johnny Miller for The New York Times, Food Stylist: Simon Andrews, Prop Stylist: Christina Lane
Get The Recipe

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Cucumber Yogurt

Melissa Clark

There's a reason most professional chefs prefer chicken thighs in their recipes. The dark meat is tender and more flavorful from the higher fat content. This quick-to-prep recipe capitalizes on the natural taste and balances it beautifully with robust garlic and creamy cucumber sauce.

Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Thyme
Lanna Apisukh / Lanna Apisukh
Get The Recipe

Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Thyme

Goop

If you want a comforting, fall-off-the-bone meat dish without babysitting a roast all day, might we suggest the humble chicken thigh? This savory, earthy dish uses a simple cooking method that keeps the meat tender while the skin gets crackly-crispety-crunchety (these are technical terms, you understand).

Chicken Salmoriglio
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Chicken Salmoriglio

Chris Kimball

Chicken salmoriglio is a prime example of Sicilian cooking: fresh herbs, lemon, honey, olive oil and greens. Simple and exceptional.

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

Siri Daly

Dark-meat chicken and bread come together all in a sheet pan for this delicious meal. Tossed together with delicious dressing and fresh greens make it a win-win weeknight meal.

Dijon Chicken with Tuscan Kale, Yukon Potatoes and Parmesan
Roze Traore
Get The Recipe

Dijon Chicken with Tuscan Kale, Yukon Potatoes and Parmesan

Roze Traore

This Dijon chicken combines easy cooking techniques with big flavor. Each ingredient in this recipe adds a layer of flavor. This one-pot dish allows fresh ingredients to unite and produce a lively yet comforting meal.

Chicken with Potatoes, Arugula and Garlic Yogurt
Christopher Testani for The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Chicken with Potatoes, Arugula and Garlic Yogurt

Melissa Clark

I love this recipe because it's just so cozy! Chicken and potatoes are a classic and jazzing it up with harissa and yogurt adds spice, tang and richness.

Chicken Biryani
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Biryani

Palak Patel

The robust flavor of a variety of spices like cumin, coriander and garam masala bring warmth and heat to the biryani. The saffron and milk add color and aroma.

Ina Garten's Crispy Mustard Chicken and Frisee
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Crispy Mustard Chicken and Frisee

Ina Garten

We love the interplay of hot and cold in this weeknight dinner — the crispy chicken and roasted fingerling potatoes with the slightly bitter greens and mustard vinaigrette. It hits all the right notes.

Filipino Chicken Skewers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Filipino Chicken Skewers

Leah Cohen

Soy sauce, ginger and crispy garlic make this classic Filipino chicken an irritable addition to anyone's favorite chicken recipes.

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Onion and Garlic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Onion and Garlic

Nancy Silverton

These chicken thighs couldn’t be easier to make — just season them and throw them into the oven, and they cook while you put the rest of the meal together.

Honey-Hoisin Chicken Thighs with Stir-Fried Kale
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Honey-Hoisin Chicken Thighs with Stir-Fried Kale

Ching He Huang

A quick, nutritious and delicious Chinese meal is certain to get you back on track, especially during busy winter nights when all you want to do is cuddle up with a good book. Full disclosure: It tastes just as good in summer, though.

Head of Garlic Chicken Thighs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Head of Garlic Chicken Thighs

Valerie Bertinelli

Heirloom garlic, though not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties at the grocery store, has a more intense flavor and cooks up sweeter in this naturally spiced and fragrant dish.

Greek Sheet Pan Chicken
Rica Blue / Kitchen Matters by Pamela Salzman
Get The Recipe

Greek Sheet Pan Chicken

Pamela Salzman

If you like quick and easy meals that can be prepped in advance, this is the recipe for you. The marinade can be made months in advance and frozen. Defrost overnight and pour over the chicken the morning you want to cook it. And yes, one pan means less mess to clean up.

Grilled Za'atar Chicken
Edy's Grocer
Get The Recipe

Grilled Za'atar Chicken

Edouard Massih

The quickest and the most efficient way of adding a ton of flavor to protein is making this za'atar marinade. Unlike other marinades that might require some time, this one just needs a good rub on your choice of protein and it's good to go.

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Adobo Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Adobo Sauce

JJ Johnson

Chef JJ Johnson loves cooking with Peruvian-style adobo sauce. This recipe features the unexpected sweetness of rice vinegar along with West African palm sugar, which we love for its rich, caramel flavor.

Oven-Baked Chicken and Rice
Courtesy Moriah Sawtelle
Get The Recipe

Oven-Baked Chicken and Rice

George Mendes

Chock-full of Spanish ingredients like chorizo, bomba rice and olives, this savory, easy-to-throw-together chicken dish is one of those meals that comforts you from the inside out.

Chicken Cacciatore
Armando Rafael
Get The Recipe

Chicken Cacciatore

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich serves her chicken cacciatore with polenta, as it's traditionally eaten by game hunters.

Grilled Za'atar Chicken with Garlic Yogurt and Cilantro
Ryan Liebe for The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Grilled Za'atar Chicken with Garlic Yogurt and Cilantro

Melissa Clark

This spicy, herby chicken is full of bright, zesty flavors and is very easy to make. The yogurt tenderizes the chicken as it marinates, making the meat very tender. It goes with everything — but is especially nice with pita or other flatbread bread and a big cucumber-tomato salad.

Three-Cup Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Three-Cup Chicken

Ching He Huang

This is a classic Taiwanese recipe that is perfect for an easy and speedy supper. It's called three-cup chicken because traditionally it uses 1 cup of soy sauce, 1 cup of rice wine and 1 cup of toasted sesame oil. It's a fuss-free recipe for a fabulous family meal that is inexpensive, too.

Sweet Tea Barbecue Chicken
Matt Armendariz
Get The Recipe

Sweet Tea Barbecue Chicken

Gaby Dalkin

Sweet tea is an incredible base for a chicken marinade. It gives the chicken the most subtle sweetness but still keeps all the other flavors front and center.

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts

Seamus Mullen

This recipe takes a basic comfort food and turns it into something really special. The spicy harissa, sweet pomegranate, crunchy walnuts and fresh mint hit all the flavor notes. Also, the whole thing only takes about 30 minutes to make, so you've got a full dinner on the table, fast.

Whole chicken recipes

Low Country-Spatchcocked Chicken
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Low Country-Spatchcocked Chicken

Kardea Brown

We love the short amount of time this recipe takes, and the flavor is incredibly robust. This cooking method ensures the chicken stays crispy on the outside and super moist on the inside.

Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken
Kristin Teig
Get The Recipe

Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken

Giada De Laurentiis

Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check and check again. This recipe ticks all the boxes.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Rosemary and Grapes
Paul Brissman
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Rosemary and Grapes

Antoni Porowski

Who doesn't love a great sheet-pan recipe? This version pairs juicy, bursting sweet grapes with charred red onion, loads of rosemary and crispy, ancho chile-rubbed chicken. The pan juices are just so darn good — make sure to have a bit of bread to sop up all the goodness.

Thai BBQ Chicken
Ken Goodman Photography / Ken Goodman Photography
Get The Recipe

Thai BBQ Chicken

Jet Tila

The secret to moist, tender, evenly cooked chicken is roasting it in the oven, then finishing it on the grill. Trying to grill chicken from raw will make you nuts. Roasting the bird in halves cooks it evenly while locking in the juices and also intensifies the marinade flavors.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic
Courtesy Yasimin Fahr
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic

Yasmin Fahr

This super simple sheet-pan chicken utilizes the garlicky, onion flavor of ramps, smashed garlic and lemon slices to infuse the chicken with these flavors, while the chicken drippings, in turn, season the rest of the dish. The lemon rinds will become soft and edible and the garlic soft and spreadable.

Chicken Adobo
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Adobo

Billy Dec

The combination of brown sugar, vinegar and soy sauce make this chicken sweet, sour and savory all at once. A true flavor sensation!

Perfect Roast Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Perfect Roast Chicken

Alex Hitz

This is the very best roast chicken ever. It's so easy to do that the only skill you'll need is being able to follow a recipe.

Ratatouille Sheet Pan Chicken
Laura Edwards / "Dinner in French" by Melissa Clark / Clarkson Potter
Get The Recipe

Ratatouille Sheet Pan Chicken

Melissa Clark

Not as laissez-faire as other sheet pan recipes but much easier than most ratatouille recipes, the combination of crisp chicken skin, fragrant herbs and soft summer vegetables is well worth the work.

Michael Symon's Fried Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Michael Symon's Fried Chicken

Michael Symon

What's not to love about fried chicken? It's the perfect comfort food and this recipe adds some unexpected flavors with fresh herbs, aromatic shallots and sweet brown sugar.

Sunday Roast Chicken with Chickpeas and Couscous
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Sunday Roast Chicken with Chickpeas and Couscous

Marcus Samuelsson

A hearty, beautiful Sunday roast chicken is Marcus Samuelsson's tribute to his mentor, Alberta Wright, whose Paris-based restaurant, Jezebel, inspired the chefs' concept for Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.

Herbed Roast Chicken
Get The Recipe

Herbed Roast Chicken

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This all-in-one dish requires only four ingredients, plus some salt and pepper and an assortment of whichever vegetables you prefer for the side. Its simplicity and versatile veggies make it easy to tailor it to what's in season, whether you want roast carrots and beets or wintry squash and parsnips.

Lemon, Harissa and Olive Spatchcock Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon, Harissa and Olive Spatchcock Chicken

Clodagh McKenna

The combination of the zesty lemons, sweet and smoky harissa, and earthy olive is so Mediterranean. The ingredients in this recipe are also wonderful with meaty fish, like hake or cod. The bulgur wheat is so refreshing and works perfectly alongside the chicken. And it only takes 15 minutes to prepare.

Delaware Fried Chicken
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Delaware Fried Chicken

Sam Sifton

This fried chicken is crusted in a seasoned flour and fried in a bath of peanut oil scented with bacon. Covering the frying pan for a time while the chicken is cooking may be controversial to some, but it really concentrates the crunch of the skin. The chicken is just as good cold or at room temperature the following day.

Chicken Yassa
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Yassa

Dr. Jessica B. Harris

"I describe it as a connector because the familiar and the unfamiliar: The dish that speaks to that kind of invisible — but sometimes intuited — umbilicus between the African continent and the American hemisphere," Dr. Jessica B. Harris says of comforting chicken dish served with rice.

Ina Garten's Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken

Ina Garten

"I can't tell you how many times I've made this!" says Ina Garten. "I have the butcher butterfly the chicken so all I do is grind the thyme, fennel seeds, salt, and pepper, mix it with olive oil, and brush it on the chicken. When the lemon slices are roasted and caramelized, you can eat them with the chicken."

Spiced Chicken with Lebanese Couscous
Zach Pagango / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Chicken with Lebanese Couscous

Julie Taboulie

Shawarma spices flavor the chicken in this one-pot, low-and-slow dish. The moist, tender chicken shares the stage with pearl onions and cremini mushrooms, all finished with fresh herbs, butter and white wine sauce over Lebanese couscous.

Hot Fried Chicken
Michael Persico
Get The Recipe

Hot Fried Chicken

Kevin Sbraga

Set your taste buds ablaze with chef Kevin Sbraga's hot, hot, hot take on fried chicken.

Whole Roasted Chicken
Riccardo Botta / EyeEm / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Whole Roasted Chicken

Amanda Freitag

For the folks who felt roasting the whole chicken was daunting, this simple yet satisfying recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare (yes, only 10 minutes!). Then just give it an hour or so in the oven, and that seemingly lavish weeknight dinner will be on.

Siri Daly's Roast Chicken with Pancetta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Roast Chicken with Pancetta

Siri Daly

A family friend taught Siri this method to roast a chicken, and it will always be her go-to recipe. It requires very few ingredients, no giant roasting pan or trussing/stuffing involved, and it relies on the chicken's natural juices for impeccable flavor. Once you master this technique, you will impress your family and friends time and time again.

Crispy Spatchcocked Roast Chicken
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Crispy Spatchcocked Roast Chicken

Sohla El-Waylly

The secret to this incredibly juicy chicken with amazingly crispy skin is that there is no secret. All it takes to make a delicious roast chicken is a handful of basic ingredients, a few easy techniques, time and a little patience.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.