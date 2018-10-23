Chick-fil-A is now testing mac and cheese — here's where to get it

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We have news. Good news. We hope you're sitting down.

Chick-fil-A now has macaroni and cheese to accompany its fried chicken. Imagine that creaminess contrasting with the crispiness of the chicken.

Now, for the bad news. (Hopefully you're still sitting down.)

The drool-worthy new dish is only in its testing phase. But for those who live in Phoenix, Arizona; Greensboro, North Carolina; Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland and Nashville, Tennessee — it's your lucky day.

According to a statement from Chick-fil-A, allowing select locations to enjoy the new side will help the company determine whether it will become a permanent menu item. It was first tested as a side dish in the chain's family-style meal, but only in Nashville.

Already, Chick-fil-A fans are begging the restaurant to keep its melty goodness on the menu — and spread it nationwide.

One tweeter begged her followers to tweet @ChickfilA to make its mac and cheese permanent.

Another expressed her feelings simply:

Some crafted some pretty solid excuses as to why the mac needs to stay.

Another suggested that this should be a mandatory item strictly enforced by corporate.

On Twitter, it seems like Chick-fil-A heard its fans loud and clear — and thanked him.

Still, the company would not confirm to TODAY Food whether or not it will roll this hot item out nationally. But it did confirm that in cities where the mac and cheese is available, it can be ordered on a large scale for catering. If there was ever an excuse to party ... are we right?!

And if you need another excuse, Chick-fil-A also recently launched another hot item: Call buttons for easy table-side service. Plus, this month, the chicken chain also announced the opening of two delivery- and catering-focused prototypes in Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. The locations are cash free and don't have dine-in areas or drive-thrus. The lack of a dining room is compensated by the oversized kitchen, fit to fill plenty of to-go orders in the busy city centers.