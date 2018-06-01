share tweet pin email

The fast food industry can be a competitive arena, with one chain constantly trying to out-innovate the other with crazy menu items and over-the-top concoctions.

But Chick-fil-A has chosen an interesting philosophy when it comes to new eats: sticking to its bread and butter. (Almost quite literally.)

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is sticking to its basics with the Chick-n-Slider, a smaller version of its signature chicken sandwich.

The fried chicken chain is testing out new menu selections this summer at select U.S. locations — the marquee item being what's dubbed the Chick-n-Sliders. A press release describes them as a "a snack-sized portion of our famous boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection and nestled in a warm, mouth-watering yeast roll that is lightly coated with honey butter spread."

So ... it's a mini version of Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwich.

Hey, maybe reinventing the wheel isn't such a bad thing! It worked for McDonald's, didn't it?

Chick-fil-A The Chick-n-Minis will be available all day for customers at select locations this summer.

If that "mini sandwich" description sounds familiar, you're likely thinking of Chick-fil-A's bite-sized Chick-n-Minis, which are sold during breakfast hours. (Though participating restaurants will allow customers to order the minis all day this summer.) The sliders, available at locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, are slightly bigger. So it's for that time of day when you're not quite ready for a meal but need a little more than small snack.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's white peach tea lemonade is also part of the chain's summer menu.

As for other new eats hitting the Chick-fil-A summer menu, expect to see two refreshers: the white peach tea lemonade, made with iced tea, lemonade and fruity peach flavoring; and the peach milkshake, a summer staple that's returning just for the season. Both of those drinks will be available nationwide.

Cheers to a warmer season of new eats! You know what they say: Out with the old and in with ... a different version of the old.

Hey, whatever works.