Chick-fil-A getting rid of cow calendar and the internet is udderly mad

Chick-fil-A announced this week that it's retiring its annual cow calendar after 20 years — and the news has some people bellowing on the internet about it.
“We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual cow calendars at the end of 2018,” the company revealed in a post on its website. “We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One (app) which will have some exciting updates coming this August."
After the announcement, people started posting all over social media lamenting the demise of the bovine calendar after this year. Where else would people be able to find images of cows skydiving, wearing glittery party hats, hanging out in the middle of a lake on a paddleboard or dressing up like tourists or rappers?
Oh, the udder tragedy of it all!
Customers who own the 2018 calendar were notified by email about the development. Many hopped right on Twitter to express their disappointment using the hashtag #CowCalendar.
Some were super dramatic about the news.
One upset mother couldn't bear to think of a world without the item.
The news ruined one lady's day — and her mom's birthday!
Another person recalled the other beloved items Chick-fil-A had taken away before.
Several people were bummed that they wouldn't be able to gift the calendar anymore.
The super cute cow photos aren't the only reason that customers are mourning the end of the calendar's run. The popular item was also loaded with freebies. The company will stop offering the calendar after the 2018 edition to focus on its mobile app, Chick-fil-A One, which offers similar special deals to loyal customers.
The company went on to say that guests who regularly purchased the $8 calendar as an annual holiday gift can instead buy new Chick-fil-A gift cards in restaurants this holiday season.
Meanwhile, another Chick-Fil-A fan accepted the news with admirable grace, writing, "RIP Cow Calendar. We had a good run."