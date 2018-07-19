Chick-fil-A getting rid of cow calendar and the internet is udderly mad

share tweet pin email

Chick-fil-A announced this week that it's retiring its annual cow calendar after 20 years — and the news has some people bellowing on the internet about it.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link This giant chicken is ruffling feathers all over the internet Play Video - 0:46 This giant chicken is ruffling feathers all over the internet Play Video - 0:46

“We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual cow calendars at the end of 2018,” the company revealed in a post on its website. “We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One (app) which will have some exciting updates coming this August."

Chik-fil-A announced that it's retiring its annual cow calendar after the 2018 edition.

After the announcement, people started posting all over social media lamenting the demise of the bovine calendar after this year. Where else would people be able to find images of cows skydiving, wearing glittery party hats, hanging out in the middle of a lake on a paddleboard or dressing up like tourists or rappers?

2016 Cow Calendar is the perfect gift! $7 each. Who wouldn't want some FREE Chick-fil-A all year long? #cowcalendar pic.twitter.com/N1d78DAYM7 — Chick-fil-A in WV (@CFAMartinsburg) November 11, 2015

Could be the best day of my life #chickfilacalendar pic.twitter.com/tDa9hGtp17 — angela doughty (@angeladoughtyy) December 22, 2013

Oh, the udder tragedy of it all!

Customers who own the 2018 calendar were notified by email about the development. Many hopped right on Twitter to express their disappointment using the hashtag #CowCalendar.

Some were super dramatic about the news.

Not to be dramatic but @ChickfilA getting rid of the Cow Calendar is the worst thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/t9FOG51Ziz — Katie Cregge (@ktcregge3) July 18, 2018

One upset mother couldn't bear to think of a world without the item.

EXCUSE ME @ChickfilA but âretiringâ the cow calendar is NOT OKAY!! Itâs unfair that my children will have to grow up in a world without cow calendars and Iâm mad about it. #CowCalendar #ChickfilA — audra kate (@akmo1226) July 18, 2018

The news ruined one lady's day — and her mom's birthday!

first the flowers for my moms birthday today get messed up, now @ChickfilA takes away her favorite thing ever on her birthday too HOW COULD YOU CFA #cowcalendar — Erin (@realerinbounds) July 19, 2018

Another person recalled the other beloved items Chick-fil-A had taken away before.

@ChickfilA hard to believe that the #CowCalendar is going to be gone after this year. So many of my favorites have disappeared over the years like the Brownie, Cole Slaw, Chicken salad. We don't understand? If it is working why change it? — Greg Bray (@GBray72C10) July 19, 2018

Several people were bummed that they wouldn't be able to gift the calendar anymore.

Chick-fil-A is getting rid of their calendars and now I actually have to think of what to give people for Christmas. #ChickfilA #chickfilacalendar #cowcalendar — Amy Celio (@AmyCelio) July 18, 2018

The super cute cow photos aren't the only reason that customers are mourning the end of the calendar's run. The popular item was also loaded with freebies. The company will stop offering the calendar after the 2018 edition to focus on its mobile app, Chick-fil-A One, which offers similar special deals to loyal customers.

The company went on to say that guests who regularly purchased the $8 calendar as an annual holiday gift can instead buy new Chick-fil-A gift cards in restaurants this holiday season.

Meanwhile, another Chick-Fil-A fan accepted the news with admirable grace, writing, "RIP Cow Calendar. We had a good run."