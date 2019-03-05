Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 6:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

With Lent just a day away, Chick-fil-A wants to make forgoing poultry as easy as possible.

This week, Chick-Fil-A is cooking up a pescatarian version of its signature sandwich at participating restaurants. And the offering lasts through the Easter season.

During Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday, many Christian observers are asked to abstain from eating meat, and other items made from meat like chicken broth. Lent lasts through Easter Sunday, which falls on April 21 this year. Some Catholics even fast on March 6, Ash Wednesday, and April 19, Good Friday.

Although Chick-fil-A clearly wouldn't be an ideal spot to visit if you're not eating anything on these holidays, the chicken chain's fried fish sandwiches will certainly fit the bill for many.

Some fans of the Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich feel blindsided by the idea of a chicken-less meal.

But, according to a restaurant rep, participating restaurants have been offering the seasonal sandwich since 2015 — and they don't stop serving the regular menu during that time.

Other Chick-fil-A customers just feel a bit disappointed that the fish sandwich isn't cleverly marketed as a "Fish-Fil-A."

There's also a school of fish eaters hungrily welcoming the cod sandwich back this year, with some expressing hope that the chain might make it a permanent menu item.

Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich includes two lightly battered fried cod fillets between a warm, buttered bun. It also comes with cheese, lettuce and an optional lemony tartar sauce that "pairs perfectly with the flaky white fish."

Restaurants will also offer boxes of fish tenders, each served with a side of the chain’s best-selling item: waffle fries. The sandwich clocks in at 370 calories, while boxes of the fish tenders start at 190 calories.

Since the sandwich will not be available through Chick-fil-A's app or its online menu, Chick-Fil-A is encouraging customers to “contact their local restaurant directly to determine if it is offering Lenten Fish.”