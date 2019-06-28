One Virginia mom’s love for Chick-fil-A runs so deep that she recently staged an adorable food-themed photoshoot to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday.

Kate Byrne, who lives at the Fort Story military base in Virginia Beach with her husband and two children, told TODAY Food that she often ate the popular chain's chicken sandwiches and nuggets during the nine months she carried her youngest child, Brinley.

This baby was hamming it up ... with chicken! Courtesy Chavarria-Garcia Photography

“I just love Chick-fil-A and thankfully it was my pregnancy craving,” she said.

She even passed her love of the chain onto her little girl, who started eating Chick-fil-A as soon as she was able to consumer solids. “My daughter actually began to love Chick-fil-A just as much when she was able to start eating table food,” the mother-of-two said.

Byrne enlisted the help of Cassandra Chavarria-Garcia of Chavarria-Garcia Photography to execute the adorable shoot, which took place earlier this month.

“I was so excited when Kate approached me with the idea to create a Chick-Fil-A-themed first birthday shoot. I love shooting first birthday sessions and, like most, I love Chick-fil-A, so in my head I thought, ‘win-win!’” the photographer told TODAY.

Courtesy Chavarria-Garcia Photography

For the photos, Brinley was dressed in a cow-print bow wrapped around her head, a red tutu with matching red sneakers, and a T-shirt that read: “My mommy loves me more than Chick-fil-A (and that’s a lot).”

Chavarria-Garcia created a fun backdrop, which included a string of Chick-fil-A signs. For props, she used real Chick-fil-A sauce packets and cartons of food, including nuggets and the restaurant’s famous waffle fries.

In a few of the photos, Brinley can be seen munching happily on the tasty meal.

“During our session, Brinley was the cutest diving right in for those delicious Chick-Fil-A fries and nuggets!” Chavarria-Garcia added.

“The shoot was just so effortless because Brinley just sat and ate and showed her love for Chick-fil-A by her big smile on her face,” Byrne said of her daughter.

The mom revealed that her daughter’s current favorite menu item is the four-piece nugget meal, and the family secret is mixing the Polynesian and ranch dips together to a make a slightly sweet and savory sauce.

The photos of Brinley have gone viral on social media and the response from Chick-fil-A fans has been “unbelievable," said Byrne.

“I never thought something that we thought would just be a cute first birthday theme would get so big,” the mom said.

The photographer also had an incredible time doing something creative to celebrate the big birthday.

“It was so cute capturing Brinley and her love for mama's favorite place," said Chavarria-Garcia. "It made for such a great session!”

Of course, Byrne isn't the only food-loving mama to stage an adorable photoshoot to mark a major milestone.

An Atlanta-based photographer, who just happens to be a major fan of Starbucks, recently decided to surprise a new mom with a Frappuccino-themed photoshoot. And a couple who met at Qdoba decided to swaddle their newborn in a burrito blanket for a sweet (well, mostly savory) way to introduce him to the world.