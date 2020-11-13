Chick-fil-A introduces online ordering for customers nationwide

Chick-fil-A is trying to make it easier for customers to get its beloved nuggets.

The chain, which announced last month it will sell its sauces in bottles, followed that up with some equally plucky news when it declared earlier this week that people all over the country can now place online orders.

Ordering is a pretty simple process, though Chick-fil-A does say, “At this time, only pickup methods are supported through online ordering," meaning delivery is not (yet) an option.

For those who want to pick up their favorite fried chicken sandwich, customers must follow the prompts to find a restaurant near them. They will then be asked to select drive-thru, carryout or curbside before placing their order and paying for it.

Customers can also create a Chick-fil-A One account or check out as a guest.

“The ability to order online from Chick-fil-A’s full menu is one more way for us to show care to our customers by making the ordering process as seamless as possible,” Emily Thomson, a member of the customer digital experience team at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

“Traditionally, customers have only been able to order catering on chick-fil-a.com. Online ordering now changes the game by providing the full menu for everyday purchases.”

Online ordering now joins the chain’s app as a way for customers to order. Chick-fil-A had tested online ordering this past summer in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and apparently it was a success.