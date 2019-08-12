Chick-fil-A is one of the most beloved fast food restaurants in the country, due in large part to its noteworthy customer service and reliable menu.

This week, the chain (which is best known for its signature chicken sandwich) is adding its first permanent side dish to the menu since 2016.

World, meet Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese.

ali harper / Chick-fil-a

According to a press release, Chick-fil-A's take on the classic comfort food is made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It will be baked fresh at each restaurant every day, and will be available for lunch and dinner. The side, which is available nationwide starting Monday, August 12, will also be on the kids' menu and can be ordered in larger quantities for catering.

Last fall, the new side was first tested in five select markets including Phoenix; Greensboro, North Carolina; Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland and Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time of its initial release, the dish received widespread praise on social media.

Is @ChickfilA seriously getting Mac and cheese?? Why did i never know i needed this — no one (@tatergator869) August 9, 2019

If you don’t believe the Lord is handing our blessings in 2019 then tell me why @ChickfilA will now be serving Mac and Cheese? #getyourblessing — Dothra-King (@rawdiculous) August 9, 2019

Wendy’s brought back spicy nuggets and chick-fil-a is selling mac & cheese. Look at God working — A girl has no name (@allthatjazz13) August 9, 2019

Chick-fil-A, which operates over 2,400 restaurants across the country, rarely adds new items to the menu.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A's executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy."

The price of Chick-fil-A's new side dish will vary by location but a regular order will start around $2.99.