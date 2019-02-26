Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 9:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

For Chick-fil-A lovers in certain parts of the country, sweet dreams are made of ... cheese.

According to the chicken chain’s press room, 436 select Chick-fil-A locations are now offering ooey, gooey cheese sauce.

“It is an optional condiment that restaurants can offer where there is demand for it,” Harold Reid, a rep for the chicken chain, told TODAY Food. “Its inclusion is a restaurant-level decision made by the individual operator.”

The cheesy dipping sauce already has hearts melting across Twitter.

Unlike Chick-fil-A's super popular nugget-dipping sauces, the white cheese sauce isn't free.

It costs $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving. For reference, the chain's typical tiny sauce containers hold just 1 ounce of the regular dips like barbecue or buttermilk ranch.

The chicken chain declined to share the dip’s exact ingredients, but there is definitely cheese in it, so if you're lactose intolerant, it's probably best to steer clear. Excluding Zesty Buffalo and Garden Herb Ranch, all of Chick-fil-A’s other sauces are free of lactose.

Chick-fil-A did disclose that the cheese sauce clocks in at 160 calories per serving, and it has a thick, goopy texture, making it the perfect dip for waffle fries (the chain's most-ordered item) or chicken nuggets. Participating stores sell the sauce in a warm dipping dish.

Currently, Chick-fil-A has no plans to roll out the melty deliciousness nationwide but if you're in the Midwest or Northeast, you might be near a store that sells it. The chicken giant franchises its stores; so, each individual owner decides what add-ons to sell at that specific restaurant. The sauce has previously been tested in other markets, too.

The whole dipping situation just got a bit more complicated for many Chick-fil-A customers. Chick-fil-A

Customers can use the Chick-fil-A app to determine if their local restaurant offers cheese sauce as a condiment.

While Chick-fil-a doesn’t have a secret menu, many of its stores offer “special” menu items. Southern California stores offer a guacamole dip, while restaurants in Texas and New Mexico sell jalapeno peppers for some added zest. A range of stores across the country also offer mac and cheese.

This winter, the chain spiced things up in its Arizona stores for a limited time, offering a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken sandwich and a Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. And in the Bay Area, South Florida and Richmond, Virginia, the restaurant sweetened things up with a chunky, chocolate fudge brownie.