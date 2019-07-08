Chick-fil-A is celebrating its beloved cow mascot with a time-honored tradition of giving away free food.

On the chain's 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which is this Tuesday, July 9, all participating Chick-fil-A locations will be giving away one free entree to anyone dressed as a cow.

#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/QV6fkUlUXB — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 6, 2019

You don't need to be decked out in full head-to-toe black and white, either. Just don your favorite cow-like accessory, be it a headband, T-shirt, shorts or even a necklace — if such a thing exists!

The offer starts when each store opens for business and runs through 7 p.m. local time. It's available at all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide, so those rocking their special cow gear may want to graze at a few locations and pick up different meals throughout the day.

Free eats at at Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day on July 9 https://t.co/AdwFcPRSWF pic.twitter.com/gQwhi2Vi4X — Going Out | South Florida Sun Sentinel (@southflorida) July 8, 2019

Adults wearing cow apparel will receive any free adult entrée, while kids in cow print will get a children's' meal.

Sample items include the Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich or a Grilled Chicken Club for adults. Kids will be able to chow down on the Nuggets Kids Meal.

Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwich is a beloved fast-food favorite for a lot of reasons, but one of them might be due to a surprising ingredient found in its recipe. Monosodium glutamate (known as MSG) is used in the seasoning blend for the signature chicken sandwich. It's not used in the chicken sandwiches at other major fast food chains like Wendy's or McDonald's.

The flavor additive is found in countless condiments like salad dressings, as well as popular snacks like Doritos. While the flavor enhancer has received backlash in the past, according to the FDA, MSG is "generally recognized as safe" and there has been no scientific evidence linking it to reported symptoms like headaches or nausea.

Any shock over the chain's use of MSG certainly didn't dampen the spirits of its most loyal fans. Chick-fil-A was still ranked as America’s favorite fast food chain for the fourth year in a row this year, according to American Customer Service Index. The chain received top marks for its customer service, variety of flavorful sauce options and, obviously, its delicious chicken.

We're sure the freebies will somehow make the chain even more popular.