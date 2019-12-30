Chick-fil-A drive-thru employee goes viral for his infectious kindness

A video of a North Carolina man enthusiastically taking a customer’s drive-thru order is warming hearts across the internet.

That's exactly what Latoya Liles was hoping for when she shared the Facebook clip of her favorite Chick-fil-A employee, Jeremiah Murrill.

“I wanted the world to see that there are good people out there,” Liles, 35, told TODAY Food. “It’s a tough time that we’re in right now.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the now-viral footage that was filmed earlier this month, Murrill, 20, commends Liles and her daughter on their “amazing order” and cheerfully notes that he, too, prefers his sandwich without tomato.

When it’s time for Liles to hand over her credit card, Murrill exclaims, “You’re one swipe away from an awesome lunch meal.” Then, he informs the passengers that he needs "two more things."

"You know what that is? " Murrill asks. "It’s a fist bump each. You guys are awesome.”

Murrill wasn’t just hamming it up for the camera. Liles said he is always that infectiously upbeat.

Chick-fil-A employee Jeremiah Murrill went viral for his upbeat attitude. Latoya Liles/ Facebook

“Hundreds of people have commented that they have had the same exact experience with Jeremiah,” Liles told TODAY. “He’s left his mark on so many."

Liles noted that Murrill remembers names and “has a spirit that brightens everyone's day.”

Murrill, who works at the Oleander location in Wilmington, North Carolina with his brother and three sisters, dreams of becoming a local franchise operator. Unsurprisingly, he helps to train new team members on how to serve in the drive-thru.

“I’m so humbled by the attention this video is receiving,” Murrill said in an email statement. “I just want to help people in any way I can, so seeing someone’s day transformed by a little kindness is amazing.”

The praise continues to pour in for Murrill on Facebook. As one woman wrote, "He deserves to go viral....Every time I see him, he’s always so upbeat & friendly!!!!!! I’m glad somebody captured this on camera because this is his everyday customer service!!!!!"