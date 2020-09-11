Chick-fil-A debuts new menu items for fall — and there's no chicken in sight

As soon as September arrives, it's always pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that. But Chick-fil-A isn't jumping on that bandwagon.

While the national chicken chain hasn't directly shunned pumpkin spice, their latest fall offerings show us they're not exactly embracing it, either. Instead, they're turning to a completely uncontroversial classic: chocolate.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Chick-fil-A will add two new items to its menus nationwide. The first is a decadent chocolate fudge brownie with melted semi-sweet chocolate in the batter and fudge chunks. Customers can purchase them individually wrapped for $1.89 or a catering tray for $11.50 (though restaurant prices vary).

Chick-fil-As Mocha Cream Cold Brew is available through Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A

The second is a Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage for $2.69 to $3.09, which contains cold brew coffee on ice, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup. It sounds like Chick-fil-A's answer to Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew that debuted in fall 2019 — only for chocolate lovers.

The good news? The brownie will be on menus for good. The bad news? The creamy, rich coffee drink, which was first tested last year at restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming, is a seasonal item and will be available only until Nov. 14.

“We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release.

The restaurant will also debut its new coffee blend on Monday. According to a company spokesperson, Chick-fil-A has been sourcing its beans from Thrive Farmers since 2014 but decided to switch up the type of blend for 2020. If you notice that morning pick-me-up having a slightly some novel notes of, as the company puts it, "smooth caramel" with a "nutty finish," that's why.

So, no pumpkin — just chocolate and coffee. Al Roker, who has openly expressed his hatred for pumpkin spice lattes, would be very pleased.