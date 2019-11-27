Here's how to design your own sweet (and free!) holiday cards on Chick-fil-A's website

To anyone who forgot to order Christmas cards this year: Chick-fil-A has you covered.

In years prior, the popular, private chicken chain has, like most quick service restaurants, launched themed menu items to get customers in the holiday spirit. But this year, Chick-fil-A has offered something different in addition to chicken and wintry peppermint milkshakes. With the help of an online card design service, the chain is giving the gift of time. And what's better than that?

On Wednesday, Chick-fil-A launched a website called The Time Shop that allows people to create custom cards for their loved ones. The cards are free to everyone (no stipulation or coupon needed) and act as gift cards, not for chicken, but for "together time." After filling out some info and a mailing address for the recipient, folks just have to decide what the the card is good for, whether it be 4 hours of karaoke or 2 hours of baking cookies.

Chick-fil-A will make and mail your holiday card as long as you spend a little time with loved ones. Chick-fil-A

While some similar campaigns (like KFC's overtly KFC-themed Valentine's Day cards) are sent with Xs, Os and a big shoutout to the brand, a spokesperson told TODAY Food the cards don't say "Chick-fil-A" anywhere on them. So, as long as people don't mind their information being saved for marketing purposes, which can be read at the bottom of the site under "Privacy Policy," it's a sweet way to check off a few of your holiday cards (you can send up to 3) off your to-do list this season.

Once the custom cards are completed, the chicken experts (eh hem, elves) at Chick-fil-A will print them out and actually snail mail each one to their designated addresses. Now that's service!

According to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson, the idea for the cards came from a survey the chain conducted that found 93% of families feel the best way to make good holiday memories is setting aside good quality time together. Yet 73% of those surveyed, said they didn't have enough of it.

In addition to the card design and delivery, Chick-fil-A created an animated short about the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

"'Together Time' is all about setting aside time for making memories, and is a phrase you'll hear in our animated film," Ashley Callahan, Chick-fil-A's senior marketing director, said. "Years from now we might not remember what gifts we received, but will we remember how it felt to be with the people we love."

A rendering of Chick-fil-A's pop-up Time Shop in New York City. Chick-fil-A

The chain will also open a real-life "Time Shop" in New York City from Dec. 4 through Dec. 17. To experience the pop-up, people can make reservations to travel through different Chick-fil-A "time zones" titled Story Time, Play Time and Snack Time — where we can only hope there will be chicken nuggets and waffle fries.